Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff's Dept. North Coastal Station for Jan. 3 through Jan. 10. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Raquel Emerick, 44, was arrested at 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 3 at Hymettus Ave., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor DUI.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, residential at 9:37 p.m. on Jan. 3 at Dusty Trail, Encinitas. The male victim, 65, and a female victim, 66, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($1).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 5:02 p.m. on Jan. 3 at Winding Way, Encinitas. The female victim, 69, reported stolen checks and intangible personal identifying information valued at $8,413.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a found property at 12:52 p.m. on Jan. 3 at Orpheus Park Ave., Encinitas. The police officer found a wallet and cash ($82).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 12:16 p.m. on Jan. 3 at Halia Court, Encinitas. The female victim, 36, reported stolen four backpacks ($50), an electronic component ($50), an electronic notebook ($100), and keys ($100).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 10:01 a.m. on Jan. 3 at North Vulcan Ave., Encinitas. The male victim, 39, reported stolen miscellaneous items valued at $3,050

Kristian Thomas, 21, was arrested at 3 p.m. on Jan. 3 at Basilone Road, San Clemente, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony vandalism. The victim, a store, reported damaged windows ($1,000).

Anel Chavez, 48, was arrested at 10:16 p.m. on Jan. 4 at East D St., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor battery on a person.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 2:51 a.m. on Jan. 4 at West Glaucus, Encinitas. The male victim, 22, reported stolen a red four-door sedan ($5,000), a guitar ($500), a blue OPPO smartphone ($300), automobile parts ($250), miscellaneous tools ($200), and a knife ($150).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony commercial burglary at 4:19 p.m. on Jan. 4 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The female victim, 64, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($9,500), a pair of black shoes ($369), and a pair of brown Frye shoes ($276).

Wilburn Mckay, 66, was arrested at 2 p.m. on Jan. 4 at Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 2:43 p.m. on Jan. 4 at Santa Queta, Solana Beach. The female victim, 57, reported stolen miscellaneous household goods ($210), miscellaneous clothing ($50), four shirts ($30), and miscellaneous items ($30).

Diana Beriashvili, 34, was arrested at 5:22 p.m. on Jan. 4 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 1:32 p.m. on Jan. 4 at Hermes Ave., Encinitas. The female victim, 34, reported stolen miscellaneous cloth ($2,296), and a Duffle bag ($25),

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 9:20 a.m. on Jan. 4 at West Mission Ave., Escondido. The male victim, 53, reported stolen a license plate ($17) and another license plate, that was found later.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 12:57 p.m. on Jan. 5 at Ocean View Ave., Encinitas. The male victim, 36, reported stolen keys ($200) and cash ($30).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a found property at 12:22 p.m. on Jan. 5 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The police officer found other prescription and non-prescription antidepressants and tranquilizers.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 8:15 a.m. on Jan. 5 at South Nardo Ave., Solana Beach. The male victim, 35, reported stolen a credit card, an ID card, and a wallet ($1).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony petty theft at 7:49 a.m. on Jan. 5 at Clark Ave., Encinitas. The male victim, 26, reported stolen an Apple computer ($1,200), cash ($200), a wallet ($150), miscellaneous items ($70), an Apple audio ($50), a black backpack ($40), ID card ($25), and three credit cards.

Jennifer Brown, 49, was arrested at 9:54 p.m. on Jan. 5 at San Elijo Ave., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Aaron Cortes, 27, was arrested at 10:07 a.m. on Jan. 5 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony resisting executive officer with a minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 9:07 a.m. on Jan. 5 at Wotan Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 39, reported stolen intangible personal identifying information valued at $381.

Jonathan Brown, 30, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of narcotic substances at 2:51 p.m. on Jan. 5 at Vale Terrace Drive, Vista.

Brandon Ulloa, 29, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances at 8:27 p.m. on Jan. 5 at El Camino Real, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony commercial burglary at 10:09 a.m. on Jan. 6 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous items valued at $36,300, cigarettes valued at $5,000, and cash valued at $1,000.

Manuel Rivadeneyra, 46, was arrested at 9:44 a.m. on Jan. 6 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony bench warrant.

Stephen Wilson, 68, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 at Santa Fe Drive., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 3:03 p.m. on Jan. 6 at Camino Sin Puente, Rancho Santa Fe. The male victim, 58, reported stolen intangible personal identifying information valued at $3,158.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for tamper with vandalism at 10:05 a.m. on Jan. 6 at Summer View Circle, Encinitas. The male victim, 73, reported damaged automobile parts ($500).

Dustin Brown, 36, was arrested at 4:06 p.m. on Jan. 6 at North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 8:15 a.m. on Jan. 7 at Shoemaker Lane, Solana Beach. The female victim, 27, reported a stolen pair of black Channel sunglasses ($500), a pair of black Quay sunglasses ($80), and miscellaneous tools valued at $60.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 10:56 a.m. on Jan. 7 at Cornish Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 32, reported a stolen damaged automobile valued at $2,000 and miscellaneous items valued at $2,000.

Eric Barlow, 46, was cited and released for misdemeanor unlawful display of registration at 1:46 a.m. on Jan. 7 at North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. Nicole Munoz, 30, was cited and released for misdemeanor cited and released on an active warrant at 1:46 a.m. on Jan. 7 at North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas.

Jason Eide, 34, was arrested at 4:05 p.m. on Jan. 7 at El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of a felony bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 9:29 a.m. on Jan. 7 at Neptune Ave., Encinitas. The male victim, 68, reported a stolen white four-door sedan ($5,000) and miscellaneous items ($4,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 10:01 a.m. on Jan. 7 at Stratford Court, Del Mar. The female victim, 34, reported a stolen gray bicycle valued at $725.

Angelo Vega, 43, was cited and released for misdemeanor driving without a valid driver’s license and unlawful display of registration at 7:40 p.m. on Jan. 7 at Calle Rancho Vista, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 7 at Orpheus Ave., Encinitas. The female victim, 64, reported stolen automotive parts valued at $3,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 12:31 p.m. on Jan. 7 at North Rancho Santa Fe Road, Encinitas. The female victim, 77, reported stolen cash valued at $5,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft, shoplifting at 11:51 a.m. on Jan. 8 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen 26 liquor bottles valued at $1,240.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 9:02 p.m. on Jan. 8 at Airport Road, Oceanside. The male victim, 36, reported stolen two license plates ($20).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a found property at 8:31 a.m. on Jan. 9 at Arden Drive, Encinitas. The police officer found a passport, a purse, and cash ($10).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 10:09 p.m. on Jan. 9 at San Elijo Ave., Encinitas. The male victim, 29, reported a stolen E-bike valued at $2,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 1:31 p.m. on Jan. 9 at Guadalajara Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 42, reported stolen miscellaneous papers ($105), a pair of sunglasses ($100), a hat ($20), and a checkbook.

Robert Butt, 56, was arrested at 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 9 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor contempt of court for violating a protective order.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 9:05 a.m. on Jan. 9 at East Solana Circle, Solana Beach. The male victim, 50, reported stolen miscellaneous tools valued at $500.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 7:41 p.m. on Jan. 9 at West B St., Encinitas. The male victim, 62, reported stolen a black backpack ($300).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 7:11 a.m. on Jan. 10 at Country-wood Lane, Encinitas. The female victim, 38, reported a stolen gold four-door automobile valued at ($1).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 3:19 p.m. on Jan. 10 at Marine View Ave., Solana Beach. The male victim, 25, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($1,820), cash ($520), a power tool ($130), a wallet ($10), and two ATM cards.

Ric Helm, 64, was arrested at 4:04 p.m. on Jan. 10 at Las Flores Drive, Carlsbad, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony other agency’s warrant. Julia Kelly, 37, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 4:04 p.m. on Jan. 10 at Las Flores Drive, Carlsbad.

