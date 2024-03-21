Man arrested for indecent exposure at Moonlight Beach

ENCINITAS — A man was arrested last week for indecent exposure at Moonlight Beach, one of several unrelated incidents of public nudity this month in Encinitas, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a man with his pants down inappropriately touching himself at about 4:30 p.m. on March 14 at Moonlight State Beach. Law enforcement subsequently made contact with 59-year-old Luis De Los Cobos, who was arrested for felony indecent exposure and booked into the Vista Detention Center.

The arrest was the fifth indecent exposure report this month in Encinitas. The day before Cobos’ arrest, law enforcement responded to a report of indecent exposure at 8:45 a.m. on March 13 at the Chevron station at 800 Orpheus Avenue in Encinitas.

On March 3, Robert Gil was arrested at 3:50 p.m. at North Vulcan Avenue and Encinitas Boulevard on suspicion of indecent exposure and being drunk in public. Gil was booked into the San Diego Central Jail.

Two additional incidents of indecent exposure, including a transient urinating in public, were reported on March 1 and March 11. However, by the time deputies arrived at the scene, the suspects had gone.

According to Lt. Ryan Wisniewski of the Sheriff’s Department, it “doesn’t appear any [of these events] are related.” ​

Check out Weekly Crime Reports and Daily Arrest Logs for up-to-the-minute arrest reports in North County. Read more local crime news here or visit the San Diego County Sheriff’s website.