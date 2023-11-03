Man arrested for arson, murder after Vista house fire kills one

VISTA — A man was arrested last week on arson and homicide charges in connection with a fire at a Vista independent living facility that left one person dead, law enforcement said Wednesday.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department received reports of a fire in the 100 block of Palmyra Drive around 8 p.m. on Oct. 27. Deputies and fire personnel arrived and began extinguishing the fire and evacuating the multiple people occupying the home.

Deputies and fire personnel learned that one resident was missing following the evacuations, but they could not safely locate them in the home until the fire was contained, according to Lt. Joseph Jarjura. When fire personnel were able to enter, the body of a deceased individual was found inside a bedroom.

The victim has not been identified, Jarjura said.

Gregory Triana Villegas, 50, matched the suspect description from the 911 call and was detained after being seen walking near the scene. Deputies said the motive behind the incident is unknown, but Villegas was also a facility resident.

“The relationship is not completely known yet,” Jarjura said.

Evidence collected at the scene by homicide detectives, bomb and arson detectives, and a fire specialist suggested the fire was set intentionally. However, Jarjura said the department is withholding further details to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Villegas was charged with a single count of arson and one count of murder and booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

Law enforcement urges anyone with information about the incident to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 (after hours 858-565-5200). Anonymous reports can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

