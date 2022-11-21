The Coast News Group
Man arrested for alleged drug possession in Carlsbad hotel

by Coast News wire services0

CARLSBAD —  A 45-year-old man was arrested today when officers allegedly found 8 ounces of fentanyl and a stolen shotgun in his hotel room.

Around 1:15 a.m., officers stopped the suspect, whose name was not immediately released, in the 5000 block of Avenida Encinas, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

After a consensual search of the man’s property, officers were prompted to search his hotel room, in which the lawmen discovered the fentanyl, gun and cash, according to authorities.

After turning the investigation over to the department’s Vice Narcotics Unit, the man was arrested on suspicion of drug possession, drug sales and other offenses, according to authorities.

