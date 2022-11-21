NFL midterms: Grading the NFC

Here is the mid-term report card for all 16 teams in the NFC:

Atlanta Falcons (5-6) D: I want to like this team and feel for them, too! They haven’t found any answers since their stunning Super Bowl loss against the Patriots.

Arizona Cardinals (4-6) D: This team has major dissension within. I don’t like anything about them. It appears they only think of their individual achievements, starting with their overrated QB Kyler Murray.

Carolina Panthers (3-8) F: Let me say this — This team has had a major drop off in coaching and talent. Baker Mayfield was not the answer and neither is Sam Darnold.

Chicago Bears (3-8) C: This team has some talent, starting with QB Justin Fields, who’s doing some amazing things with his feet. Some trades have helped and if this team gets going, look out!

Dallas Cowboys (7-3) B-: The Cowboys are okay. They haven’t really put it all together yet. When they do, they will be a tough out simply due to their defense.

Detroit Lions (4-6) D: Just when you think the Lions are building momentum and consistency, they fall asleep. Next week, they wake up and sparkle like a jewel. This makes them a dangerous team to play. Just ask the NY Giants.

Green Bay Packers (4-7) F: I don’t know what the problem is…Ok, yes I do. It’s their horrible offensive line and nothing short of a total team breakdown. Does anyone on this team want to win?

Los Angeles Rams (3-7) D: The reigning Super Bowl champs are nothing like last year’s squad. Los Angeles is another team that just seems lifeless.

Minnesota Vikings (8-2) A: The Vikings have transformed under first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell, a former quarterback at La Costa Canyon Grad and San Diego State. I remember listening to O’Connell providing football analysis on the radio and thought to myself, “Boy, he would make a great football coach.” Guess what? O’Connell has been excellent for the Vikes.

New York Giants (7-3) B-: The G-men have balanced coaching and a will to win. When you have a bruising back like Saquon Barkley (if he’s healthy) and a hard-nosed quarterback, you always have a chance. But the problem is the Giants play down to lesser teams. Honestly, I think they are overmatched.

New Orleans Saints (4-7) D: The Saints are hard to watch, but they are a scrappy bunch. Quarterback Andy Dalton is like a yo-yo whipping back and forth between downright horrible and All-Pro selection. Last Sunday, he played “All World” football.

Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) A: The Eagles are flying high with QB Jalen Hurts. Philly has a solid balance of everything. They are a very explosive team with speed on the outside. At times, I feel like they also play down to their opponents (See NY Giants).

Seattle Seahawks (6-4) B: Seattle quarterback Geno Smith has played remarkably well. Throw in a solid ground game led by Kenneth Walker III. Add head coach Pete Carroll’s aggressive football mind, and the Hawks have a recipe for clinching a shaky division.

San Francisco 49ers (5-4) A: I love this team. The Niners have been decimated with injured players, but the addition of all-purpose Christian McCafferty makes for many sleepless nights for opposing defensive coordinators. If San Francisco is healthy, they oppose a severe threat to any opponent. BEWARE!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5) C-: The ’21 Super Bowl champs have not been a cohesive group, largely plagued by severe injuries to significant players. An improved offense will be a tell-tale sign things are getting better. The Bucs’ defense is still tough, and regardless of his personal life, opposing teams always have to deal with Tom Brady, aka The G.O.A.T.

Washington Commanders (6-5) B+: Despite several distractions, this team dealing has held together under Ron Rivera,m who is showing himself to be a tremendous football coach. After benching Carson Wentz, Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke has led the team to a 4-1 record, and they keep improving weekly.

