Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station for March 13 through March 21 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Rachel Engelhorn, 46, was arrested at 5:18 p.m. on March 13 at Caminito Septimo, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor DUI.

Stefan Bicego, 38, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances and under the influence of controlled substances at 7:13 a.m. on March 14 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 7:11 p.m. on March 14 at East Solana Court, Solana Beach. The male victim, 55, reported stolen a black utility trailer valued at $52,000.

Terrah Sanborn, 31, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances and possession of narcotic controlled substances at 7:15 p.m. on March 14 at Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad.

Mia Guerrero, 56, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances at 12:45 p.m. on March 14 at Aliso Creek Rest Stop, Oceanside. Michael Toomay, 64, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances at 12:45 p.m. on March 14 at Aliso Creek Rest Stop, Oceanside.

Romi Gonzalez, 20, was arrested at 8:35 p.m. on March 14 at Terrassa, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public and obstructed peace officers.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism at 12:38 p.m. on March 14 at North Highway 101, Solana Beach. The male victim, 81, reported damaged a convertible automobile ($1,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 1:21 p.m. on March 14 at Santa Dominga, Solana Beach. The male victim, 35, reported stolen social security.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 10:48 a.m. on March 14 at Red Barn Road, Encinitas. The female victim, 45, reported stolen miscellaneous papers.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 9:40 a.m. on March 14 at Caminito Septimo, Encinitas. The female victim, 40, reported stolen an iPhone 13 Pro ($,110).

Joshua Furrow, 30, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled narcotic substances and possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 6:50 p.m. on Mar. 14 at Rosebay Drive, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 6:41 p.m. on March 15 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous consumable goods ($1).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 10:32 a.m. on March 15 at North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The male victim, 54, and the female victim, 26, reported stolen a four-door automobile valued at $17,500.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a found property at 11:27 a.m. on March 15 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The police officer found a wallet and cash ($24).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 2:17 p.m. on March 15 at Hygeia Ave., Encinitas. The male victim, 29, reported stolen intangible personal identifying information.

Matthew Perkins, 39, was arrested at 10 p.m. on Mar. 15 at Swallowtail Road, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor contempt of court: violate protective order and elder abuse.

Tyler Hughes, 26, was cited and released for misdemeanor cited and released on an active warrant at 1:03 p.m. on March 16 at Plaza Drive, Riverside.

Martin Ruvalcaba, 55, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 8:50 a.m. on March 16 at East D St., Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a found property at 1:56 p.m. on March 16 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The police officer found ammunition.

Dylan Parks, 26, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 7:30 p.m. on March 16 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas.

Joshua Kuske, 31, was arrested at 12:55 p.m. on March 16 at Plaza Drive, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony violation of parole.

Jason Engstrom, 42, was arrested at 5:25 p.m. on March 16 at Twon Center Drive, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony other agency’s warrant.

Louis Lytle, 61, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled narcotic substances at 7:34 a.m. on Mar. 16 at Neptune Ave., Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft, shoplifting at 3:21 p.m. on March 16 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen misdemeanor computer equipment ($917).

Jason Engstrom, 42, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 5:18 p.m. on March 16 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Bryan Dunlap, 37, was arrested at 3:34 p.m. on March 16 at State St., Carlsbad, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony bench warrant.

Lorenzo Saldivar, 38, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances at 10:45 p.m. on March 16 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Joseph Molina, 25, was arrested at 8:54 p.m. on March 16 at Olive Ave., Vista, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony other agency’s bench warrant.

Cameron Fulston, 27, was arrested at 3:50 p.m. on March 17 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor other agency’s warrant.

Joshua Bauer, 39, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances at 2:25 a.m. on March 17 at San Elijo Ave., Encinitas. Jonathan Pavia, 30, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances at 2:30 a.m. on March 17 at San Elijo Ave., Encinitas.

Isac Nachbar, 27, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 9:20 a.m. on March 17 at East D St., Encinitas.

Waverly Jacquet, 27, was arrested at 7:58 p.m. on March 17 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public, possession of controlled narcotic substances and possession of controlled substances paraphernalia. Jerrad Drellishak, 31, was arrested at 7:58 p.m. on March 17 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of controlled narcotic substances and possession of controlled substances paraphernalia.

Denis Jurisic, 40, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 8:06 a.m. on March 17 at Lake Blvd., Oceanside.

Dora Torres, 27, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled narcotic substances and possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 3:14 a.m. on Mar. 17 at Plato Place, Encinitas. Richard Garcia, 54, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 3:15 a.m. on Mar. 17 at Plato Place, Encinitas.

Robert Mishler, 49, was cited and released for misdemeanor cited and released on an active warrant at 8:33 a.m. on March 17 at Lake Blvd., Oceanside.

Janet Ramirez, 24, was cited and released for misdemeanor cited and released on an active warrant at 12:08 p.m. on March 17 at Industry St., Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial at 1:34 p.m. on Mar. 17 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. The male victim, 62, reported stolen a pair of hiking boots ($75), two hats ($75), gloves ($75), miscellaneous clothing ($130), and miscellaneous tools ($1,215).

Karin Graff, 48, was arrested at 9:49 p.m. on March 17 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony other agency’s bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 4:11 p.m. on March 17 at Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. The female victim, 70, reported stolen seven credit cards, drugs ($1), miscellaneous papers ($32), cash ($45), a Nordstrom purse ($100) and a Coach wallet ($100).

Sean Carpenter, 36, was cited and released for misdemeanor cited and released on an active warrant at 11:55 a.m. on March 18 at Sycamore Ave., Vista.

Lawrence Benedict, 61, was arrested at 3:38 a.m. on March 18 at Loft Road, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of controlled narcotic substances and possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and transferred controlled substances.

Mark Egle, 37, was arrested at 4:15 a.m. on March 18 at Playa Blanca, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public and obstructing peace officers.

Matthew Shepard, 18, was arrested at 5 p.m. on March 18 at Lomas Santa Fe, Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Andrew Keyser, 64, was arrested at 11:31 a.m. on March 18 at 15th St., Del Mar on suspicion of felony being cruel to animals.

Armanda Castillo, 34, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and misdemeanor cited and released on an active warrant at 2:30 p.m. on March 18 at Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside.

Floyd Penners, 23, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. on March 19 at 2nd St. and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Maria Cervera, 24, was arrested at 11:05 p.m. on March 19 at Birmingham Drive, Cardiff by the Sea, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public and obstructed peace officers.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 9:28 a.m. on March 19 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. The male victim, 19, reported stolen a credit card, an ID card ($38), a wallet ($40), Unk computer equipment ($50), cash ($50), one Unk calculator ($80), a backpack ($200) and an MSI computer ($400).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor shoplifting at 3:38 p.m. on March 19 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen a pair of Jordan Zoom shoes ($118).

Barbara Lind, 68, was arrested at 4 p.m. on Mar 19 at Pleasantdale Drive, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony likely to cause hard of elderly adults.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 2:34 p.m. on March 19 at North El Camino, Encinitas. The female victim, 59, reported stolen a Dooney wallet ($100) and a credit card.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 9:29 a.m. on March 19 at South Sierra Ave., Solana Beach. The female victim, 35, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($20).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism at 1:23 p.m. on March 19 at Puebla St., Encinitas. The victim, an agency, reported damaged miscellaneous six items ($399).

Cesar Perez, 20, was arrested at 5:24 p.m. on March 20 at F St., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public. David Cervantes, 21, was arrested at 5:24 p.m. on March 20 at F St., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Marcus Gonzalez, 20, was arrested at 11:42 p.m. on March 20 at Carlo View Drive, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public and obstructing peace officers.

Joel Miller, 40, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances and obstructing peace officers at 3:03 p.m. on March 21 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 2:43 p.m. on March 21 at Oranado Lane, Del Mar. The female victim, 55, reported stolen miscellaneous tools ($100) and Wedge-Wood furniture ($200).

Joel Miller, 46, was arrested at 3:03 p.m. on March 21 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony other agency’s bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 5:43 p.m. on March 21 at Marsolan Ave., Solana Beach. The male victim, 62, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($1,400).

