Man, 90, jailed for allegedly stabbing wife in Olivenhain

ENCINITAS — A 90-year-old man was jailed on Aug. 24 for allegedly stabbing his wife at their northern San Diego County home.

The non-fatal domestic assault in the 1000 block of West C Street in the Olivenhain neighborhood of Encinitas was reported shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded after a neighbor called 911 about a woman who came to the door with visible injuries asking for help.

Paramedics took the 82-year-old-woman to a hospital for treatment of stab wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening, Lt. Matthew Carpenter said.

Deputies arrested her husband, Clark Sandknop, who turned 90 on Tuesday, on suspicion of attempted murder and elder abuse. He was also treated for minor injuries at a hospital.

Sandknop was booked into county jail in Vista for the alleged domestic assault, where he was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled in the afternoon on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The Coast News staff contributed to this report.