Man, 65, killed while riding new electric bicycle in Solana Beach

SOLANA BEACH — A 65-year-old man was killed Saturday riding his new electric bicycle in Solana Beach.

The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. on northbound Highway 101 from Lomas Santa Fe, said San Diego sheriff’s Deputy Brett Fuller.

“While riding in the designated bicycle lane, the rider attempted to overtake a slower bicyclist traveling in the same direction,” Fuller said. “As he did so, his e-bike began to wobble and he fell into the nearest lane of traffic that was occupied by a slow-moving Dodge truck. The truck then collided with the 65-year-old male.”

Paramedics took the man to Scripps Hospital in La Jolla, where he died, the deputy said.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, Fuller said. Drugs and/or alcohol were not believed factors in the electric bicycle crash.

Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff’s non-emergency line at 858- 565-5200.

