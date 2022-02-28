The Coast News Group
A man was killed after crashing on his electric bicycle in Solana Beach
A man was killed on Saturday after crashing his electric bicycle in Solana Beach. The cyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle after falling into the roadway. File photo
Cities Crime Crime News Region Solana Beach

Man, 65, killed while riding new electric bicycle in Solana Beach

by Coast News wire services325

SOLANA BEACH — A 65-year-old man was killed Saturday riding his new electric bicycle in Solana Beach.

The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. on northbound Highway 101 from Lomas Santa Fe, said San Diego sheriff’s Deputy Brett Fuller.

“While riding in the designated bicycle lane, the rider attempted to overtake a slower bicyclist traveling in the same direction,” Fuller said. “As he did so, his e-bike began to wobble and he fell into the nearest lane of traffic that was occupied by a slow-moving Dodge truck. The truck then collided with the 65-year-old male.”

Paramedics took the man to Scripps Hospital in La Jolla, where he died, the deputy said.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, Fuller said. Drugs and/or alcohol were not believed factors in the electric bicycle crash.

Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff’s non-emergency line at 858- 565-5200.

Check out The Coast News’ “Daily Arrest Logs” for up-to-the-minute arrest reports in North County. Read more local crime news here. Also, visit the San Diego County Sheriff’s website for more information.

Pin0LinkedIn0

Related Posts:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
The nation's TV networks, major newspapers, local broadcasters and international media rely on City News Service for around-the-clock coverage of news in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties.

Leave a Comment