The Coast News Group
crime road rage
Cities Crime Crime Crime News Solana Beach

Man, 38, jailed for road rage incident on I-5 in Solana Beach

by Coast News wire services164

SOLANA BEACH — A Carlsbad man was jailed Thursday on suspicion of pointing a gun at another driver during a rolling road-rage confrontation on Interstate 5 in Solana Beach.

Joseph Laiosa, 38, allegedly threatened the other motorist with the firearm on the southbound side of the freeway about 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, shortly after they got into a dispute over lane positions on a Manchester Avenue on-ramp in Encinitas, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The suspect remained at large until late Thursday morning when sheriff’s deputies located him and notified CHP personnel, who took him into custody, said Officer Hunter Gerber.

Laiosa was booked into Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of illegally brandishing a weapon and possession of fentanyl.

Pin0LinkedIn0

Related Posts:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
The nation's TV networks, major newspapers, local broadcasters and international media rely on City News Service for around-the-clock coverage of news in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties.

Leave a Comment