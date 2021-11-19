Man, 26, seriously wounded in northern Oceanside shooting

OCEANSIDE — A 26-year-old man was badly wounded Thursday in a shooting in northern Oceanside.

The victim, believed to possibly be homeless, was found about 7 a.m. in the 400 block of Woodpark Way, just north of state Route 76 and roughly a mile west of Mission San Luis Rey, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of a life-threatening gunshot injury, OPD spokeswoman Jennifer Atenza said.

Investigators believe the man had been wounded about 4:30 a.m. in the area of the San Luis Rey River Trail off the 400 block of Woodpark Way, though officers responding to a report of a gunshot victim in that vicinity at that time “were unable to locate any evidence that a crime had occurred,” Atenza said.

The wounded man apparently left the area prior to the arrival of police and walked a short distance to the location he was found later in the morning, the spokeswoman said.

The circumstances of the shooting were unclear, and no description of the shooter was available as of late afternoon.