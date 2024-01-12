The Coast News Group
California Highway Patrol
Man, 24, jailed in alleged road-rage freeway shooting in Oceanside

by Coast News wire services0

OCEANSIDE — A 24-year-old man was behind bars Friday on suspicion of opening fire on a pair of motorcyclists last fall during a rolling road-rage confrontation on Interstate 5 in Oceanside, narrowly missing the riders but damaging one of their bikes.

Brightwel Ojahngoe of Oceanside was arrested Wednesday in connection with the Nov. 24 freeway shooting near Mission Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Ojahngoe and the victims were heading north about 9:15 p.m. that day when the suspect allegedly opened fire on them with a handgun, CHP public affairs officer Hunter Gerber said.

Though a round struck one of the motorcycles, the riders escaped injury. Following the shooting, they rode to a safe location and alerted the Highway Patrol to what had happened.

CHP investigators identified Ojahngoe as the suspected shooter following a “thorough investigation,” Gerber said. The day after the suspect’s arrest, investigators seized the firearm believed to have been used in the crime.

Ojahngoe was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of shooting a gun at occupied vehicles and illegally carrying a loaded firearm in a public place.

