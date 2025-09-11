The Coast News Group
Train strikes pedestrian in Oceanside. File photo
The San Diego County Sheriff's Office. File photo
CitiesCrimeCrimeNewsSan Marcos

Man, 20, suspected of knife attack in San Marcos arrested

by Coast News wire services0

SAN MARCOS — A 20-year-old man suspected of stabbing another man during an argument and injuring a woman who tried to intervene in San Marcos was arrested this week.

Firefighters from the Rancho Santa Fe Protection District responded around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday to the 1300 block of East Mission Road after witnessing an argument that turned violent and detained Edwin Mendoza, who allegedly pulled a knife and began attacking the victim, until deputies arrived, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

The male victim sustained multiple life-threatening injuries in the attack, while a woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to sheriff’s officials.

Both victims were later taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment, where they were listed in stable condition.

Mendoza was booked Sept. 10 in the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

PinLinkedInPrint

Related Articles:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
The nation's TV networks, major newspapers, local broadcasters and international media rely on City News Service for around-the-clock coverage of news in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties.

Leave a Comment