Man, 20, suspected of knife attack in San Marcos arrested

SAN MARCOS — A 20-year-old man suspected of stabbing another man during an argument and injuring a woman who tried to intervene in San Marcos was arrested this week.

Firefighters from the Rancho Santa Fe Protection District responded around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday to the 1300 block of East Mission Road after witnessing an argument that turned violent and detained Edwin Mendoza, who allegedly pulled a knife and began attacking the victim, until deputies arrived, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

The male victim sustained multiple life-threatening injuries in the attack, while a woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to sheriff’s officials.

Both victims were later taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment, where they were listed in stable condition.

Mendoza was booked Sept. 10 in the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.