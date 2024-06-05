Male juvenile stabbed to death in Escondido

ESCONDIDO — A male juvenile was stabbed to death in Escondido on the evening of June 3.

Police were called to the 2700 block of Wanek Road, south of El Norte Parkway, a little before 8 p.m. Monday about a stabbing, according to the Escondido Police Department.

Officers arrived and located the victim. Paramedics rushed him to Palomar Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers on the scene learned that a group of males were seen fighting in the middle of the street.

“At some point, the victim fled the fight and ran down the street before collapsing on the 2800 block of Wanek Road,” the department said. “All of the other subjects involved in the fight fled the scene before police arrived. There are no suspects in custody at this time.”

Anyone with information about the incident was encouraged to call the police at 760-839-4722, or Detective Therese Ruiz at 760-839-4790.

EPD responded to a similar but seemingly unrelated incident on April 28 on Ivy Street where two men were suffering from stab wounds. Paramedics transported one victim to Palomar Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, meanwhile the second victim who was transported to Sharp Hospital survived.

Officers on the scene learned that a large group of males were seen fighting in the middle of the street and then fled the area before police arrived. The April stabbing death is being investigated as gang related.

The Coast News staff contributed to this report.