Losing sales under a mountain of books

Years ago, my bride and I wandered through a Massachusetts antiques shop. A sign suggested, “If it doesn’t say NFS (not for sale), make me an offer.”

The store was the owner’s hobby, and I scored an awesome typewriter for $12.

This memory prompted me into an old bookstore in Nyack, New York. Books of every type touched the ceiling. Finding something appealing at eye level, I suspected reaching for it would cause mountains of printed matter to collapse upon me.

If a mouse ran through there, he’d probably break a leg.

Tucking in my arms, I inched my way through the aisles fearing I’d knock over everything. Books were casually “organized,” with baby nutrition books in the children’s section and “Murder on the Orient Express” in travel.

Seeing no method to the madness, I sadly retreated. There were potentially some gems in there somewhere, but my time and patience were short, and I opted to move on.

The older gent at the desk never acknowledged me. As my companions awaited my return, I marveled at the jumbled disorganization, decided shopping there wasn’t worth the hassle and left empty-handed.

Meaning: Walk-in customer + disinterested management + disorganized inventory = disgusted customer + lost sale.

Obviously, it didn’t have to be this way. Had the owner said anything or the books been remotely accessible, I’d have probably bought a few things. I love old shops and strongly believe in supporting small businesses.

And I’d walked in, for heaven’s sake. Obviously, I was interested.

Yet it felt like selling was an afterthought for this man. Perhaps the place was a hobby for him, too. Still, considering the rent, light, inventory and other ancillary costs, it struck me as a pricey diversion.

Regardless of what you sell, you’re probably trying to make money. And taking time to consider the buying experience from the customer’s perspective can go a long way to helping you achieve your objective.

It could be as simple as saying hello when someone walks in the door. Or making it easy to sort through your merchandise. Or both.

But making it overly challenging or uncomfortable guarantees you’ll chase away customers and, regardless of your original goals, you could easily end up with an expensive pastime on your hands.

With that said, I wish you a week of profitable marketing.

Get organized at marketbuilding.com.