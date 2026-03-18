Local groups consider renaming sites amid César Chávez accusations

SAN DIEGO — Local organizations are responding to allegations that labor icon César Chávez sexually assaulted female followers as young as 12 in the 1970s and raped United Farm Workers co-founder Dolores Huerta in 1966, according to a New York Times investigation released this week.

The San Diego Community College District, which operates a César E. Chávez Campus in Barrio Logan along César E. Chávez Parkway, said it is reviewing a potential name change for the campus.

“These reports are deeply concerning, and our thoughts are with everyone impacted,” the district said in a statement. “SDCCD is committed to providing a safe, respectful environment for all, and we do not tolerate sexual misconduct or abuse of any kind. As we assess current and new information, SDCCD will prioritize feedback from our community and upholding our values of safety, dignity, and respect for all.”

San Diego also has a major thoroughfare in Barrio Logan named after Chávez, and the San Diego Unified School District operates an elementary school in Southcrest bearing his name.

SDUSD Superintendent Fabi Bagula told City News Service the allegations are “serious, concerning and deeply troubling.”

“Our first responsibility is to acknowledge and support anyone who may have been harmed,” Bagula said. “As we move forward, including conversations about a school that bears his name, our focus will be on listening deeply to better understand the impact to the school community and how we might collectively move forward in a way that prioritizes student safety and a sense of belonging.”

The report was published one day after the United Farm Workers and the César Chávez Foundation announced they would abstain from honoring the late labor leader on this year’s César Chávez Day on March 31, citing “disturbing allegations.”

The Times said its investigation was based on interviews with more than 60 people, including former Chávez aides, relatives and members of the UFW.

According to the report, one woman said Chávez, then 45, took her into his office when she was 13, kissed her and pulled down her pants. She said dozens of sexual encounters followed over the next four years, though none involved intercourse.

Another woman said Chávez groped her when she was 12 and later had sexual intercourse with her when she was 15 during a march through California.

Both women were daughters of organizers who had marched alongside Chávez, according to the report, which also alleges he used other women in the farm labor movement for “sexual gratification.”

The Times said accounts of alleged abuse were corroborated through interviews, documents, emails, itineraries and other records from union organizers, supporters and historians.

Huerta, who will turn 96 on April 10, told the newspaper that Chávez raped her in 1966 in a vehicle in a secluded grape field in Delano. She said she did not report the incident due to fears of police hostility and not being believed.

“Unfortunately, he used some of his great leadership to abuse women and children — it’s really awful,” Huerta told the Times.

The allegations have shocked admirers of Chávez, long regarded as a leading American civil rights figure and Latino icon.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria called the accusations “shocking” and “disturbing.”

“Our first concern must be with the survivors who have come forward and those who were unable to do so,” Gloria said. “Their courage in speaking out — often at great personal cost — ought to be recognized, respected and supported.”

He added that the farmworker rights movement’s achievements are a collective legacy.

Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California, described the allegations as “heartbreaking” and “horrific.”

“I stand with the survivors, commend them for their bravery in sharing their stories, and condemn the abhorrent actions they described,” Padilla said. “There must be zero tolerance for abuse, exploitation and the silencing of victims, no matter who is involved.”

The UFW and the César Chávez Foundation said they will not organize or participate in celebrations for César Chávez Day this year.

The union encouraged supporters to instead participate in immigration justice efforts and acts of service supporting farmworkers and vulnerable communities.

In a statement, the UFW said it learned of allegations that Chávez acted in ways incompatible with its values.

“Far more troubling are allegations involving abuse of young women or minors,” the union said. “The allegations are serious enough that we feel compelled to take urgent steps to learn more and provide space for people who may have been victimized to find support.”

The César Chávez Foundation said it is “deeply shocked and saddened” and is working to establish a safe, confidential process for individuals to share their experiences.

Both organizations said they are developing trauma-informed resources for those affected.

“We understand this will be tremendously painful for many, and we encourage our community to seek mental health support if they experience distress,” UFW officials said.

Chávez died in 1993 at age 66.