Leucadia Streetscape drainage work to impact traffic through summer

ENCINITAS — As the Leucadia Streetscape project progresses, motorists traveling between Jupiter Street and La Costa Avenue can expect periodic traffic disruptions and active construction, officials said, as storm drain work is likely to continue into the summer.

As part of Segment C West and North Coast Highway 101 Drainage Improvements, tree removal and median work are already underway, and crews have begun installing 60- and 66-inch storm drain pipes from Jupiter Street northward toward Moorgate Road.

Construction, which began in March 2024 and is expected to continue through summer 2026, is expected to result in periodic lane shifts and closures, equipment on the roadway, and temporary dust, lights and noise. The current phase follows the earlier completion of Segments A2 and B-C, which brought new striping, pedestrian crossings and dedicated bike lanes to the corridor.

“We urge all drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians to follow posted signage and proceed with extra caution,” the city said in a release. “For safety reasons, only construction personnel are allowed inside the active work zones.”

Once the 60-inch storm drain pipe is installed at Jupiter Street, crews will begin work on a second 60-inch pipe at the intersection of Grandview Street and North Coast Highway 101. The next phase, which includes collector drain installation, sidewalk upgrades and water line replacements, is expected to begin later this year.

To minimize traffic disruption, the city said part of the pipeline installation will be completed by tunneling beneath the busy La Costa Avenue intersection. Northbound traffic will remain shifted to the west side of the highway to accommodate the installation of drainage infrastructure.

Curbside parking on the west side will be temporarily restricted, and northbound traffic will return to the east side at La Costa Avenue. Concrete barriers, traffic cones, delineators and signage have been installed throughout the work zone, and flaggers are directing traffic at key points to help maintain two-way vehicle flow.

Access to driveways and businesses will remain open, and residents are encouraged to continue supporting local Leucadia businesses during construction, the city said in a release.

The Leucadia Streetscape project was first envisioned in 2008 as a long-term effort to preserve and revitalize the 2.5-mile stretch of North Coast Highway 101.

The project encompasses a wide range of improvements designed to enhance safety, mobility, and aesthetics along the popular coastal thoroughfare. Planned benefits include corridor beautification, expanded sidewalks and bike lanes, new pedestrian-activated crossing signals, and a new rail undercrossing.

The city also plans to restore Leucadia’s iconic tree canopy by planting 101 new trees.

The project has faced criticism from some residents, firefighters, and former officials who say the lane reductions and new roundabouts would create safety hazards and contribute to slower emergency response times. Despite these objections, more than a decade later, the city awarded its first construction contract in the fall of 2020 to begin implementing that vision.

In January 2023, the city received a $4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to fund 1.5 miles of new stormwater mainline beneath North Coast Highway 101, approximately 30 feet below the surface.

On June 12, 2024, the City Council approved additional funding to complete the drainage project between Jupiter Street and La Costa Avenue.

City officials stated that the drainage infrastructure must be completed before Leucadia Streetscape roadway and mobility improvements can begin.

The city is encouraging residents to stay alert in the area, obey posted signage and support local businesses impacted by the ongoing work. Residents can sign up for project updates or reach the outreach team at [email protected] or (760) 512-3800.