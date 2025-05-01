Oceanside CHP conducts drunk driving demo at Mission Vista High

OCEANSIDE — The California Highway Patrol today will be conducting a simulated drunk driving collision at Mission Vista High School as part of the “Every 15 Minutes” program, a two-day event which demonstrates to high school students the impact drinking and driving can have on friends, families, and their community.

The simulation will take place from approximately 12:20 p.m. for about one hour on Thursday on the soccer-lacrosse field behind the gymnasium, according to the CHP.

“During the mock collision, there will be a high concentration of emergency vehicles in the area. We would like to ensure that the public is aware this is a mock emergency incident, and that no real emergency actually exists,” the agency said.

Officials said that pre-designated students will be pulled out of class. Meanwhile, a mock obituary will be read by law enforcement personnel to the class. The students represent the number of people who will be seriously injured or lose their lives at the hands of a drunk driver, the CHP said.

The first day of the program is a simulated traffic collision involving an impaired teenage driver and a fatally injured victim. The event includes emergency responses from police, fire, ambulance, medical helicopter, coroner, and tow truck companies.

The program will conclude with a mock funeral and assembly for students at 10 a.m. Friday.

The event was conducted by the California Highway Patrol, with support from the County of San Diego, Oceanside Police Department, Oceanside Fire Department, Reach Air Medical Services, San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, Allen Brothers Mortuary, Western Towing and other community partners and affiliates.

Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.