Carlsbad Youth Baseball set to host 2025 Pony-13 World Series

CARLSBAD — For $25, baseball fans can enjoy multiple days of international youth competition at the 2025 Pony-13 World Series in Carlsbad.

It’s the best deal for baseball in San Diego this summer, according to Carlsbad Youth Baseball President Tom Benton.

“For $25, you get four or five days of baseball, a tournament magazine with team photos, player write-ups, and stories about guys like San Diego native and former Major League Baseball player Jacque Jones,” said Benton, who has led CYB since 2021. “I don’t know if you can spend $25 in a better way and watch baseball at the same time.”

This summer marks the second consecutive year Carlsbad Youth Baseball will host the international tournament, which features some of the most talented 13-year-old players from around the globe. The event runs July 24–29 at Aviara Community Park, with 10 teams representing the United States, Europe, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Asia Pacific.

“If you love baseball and youth sports, this is the place to be,” Benton said. “We’re a nonprofit, and hosting this event is a financial challenge, but with support, we can make it a lasting tradition. There will be fun activities like a Home Run Derby, a skills competition, and appearances from local pro players. It’s a great atmosphere for any baseball fan.”

Special guests include Jones, former MLB pitchers Jared and Juan Eichelberger, and the San Diego Padres mascot, The Friar.

The tournament will follow a modified double-elimination format, culminating in a single championship game. Puerto Rico claimed the title in 2024.

Benton emphasized the value of the experience for the players.

“It’s an overused cliché, but it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these kids,” Benton said. “Many of them are going on to college, and some probably even deeper than that. This is something they can pin on their baseball resume and say they competed against international talent.”

This year’s tournament expands to ten teams — six from the U.S. and four international squads, up from three last year.

“It was exciting for the kids to play against teams from places like Texas, Ohio, and Northern California,” Benton said. “Many of them play travel baseball and are used to facing the same teams repeatedly, so this added variety is huge.”

As host, CYB’s Carlsbad Select team receives an automatic bid to the World Series. The team comprises about 70% Carlsbad players, with the remainder from other North County communities. In addition, a second CYB-registered team will compete in the regional 13U qualifier in early July for a chance to earn its spot.

“When I first started this endeavor, I made it clear to Pony that I needed to see a clear and concise benefit to CYB as a league,” Benton said. “The clear-cut benefit is the ability for that second 13U team to play together and have a chance to go to the World Series. Carlsbad at the 13U level has never organically made a World Series or even come close, so now we have a bunch of kids potentially playing in it every year, as long as we can keep this tournament.”

In 2024, CYB sold approximately 1,500 tickets to the event. With enhanced marketing and a better venue layout this year, Pony estimates up to 10,000 spectators over the six-day stretch.

“This year, I want to sell 2,500 tickets,” Benton said.

Though CYB holds a two-year contract to host, Benton hopes to make Carlsbad a long-term home for the World Series.

“For the World Series, it’s a unique experience because Pony reaches out to leagues across the country to host early rounds, but there’s only one host for the World Series itself,” he said. “When you become the host, you want to do it for a number of years — it’s not just a one-and-done thing. The vision is that Carlsbad hosts this for years to come.”

For more information on tickets, schedules, and activities, visit www.pony13worldseries.org.