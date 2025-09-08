Letters: Rail crossings in Leucadia a necessity, not a luxury

I read The Coast News article “Planning Commission OKs plans for Verdi rail crossing” regarding the approval of an underground crossing in Cardiff. The article noted that three underground crossings were approved years ago, but only the one at Verdi remains unbuilt.

I am writing to clarify that Leucadia has been in dire need of crossings for many years.

The community east of the tracks in Leucadia is cut off from businesses, including stores, restaurants and our post office. We are also cut off from events like the Art Walk and, of course, the beach. The distance between our current crossings at La Costa Avenue and Leucadia Boulevard is simply too great.

Residents have been requesting safe crossings in Leucadia for over 20 years. Unfortunately, previous councils did not seem willing to help us accomplish that. Then Tony Kranz was elected to the council. He managed to get us on track and move us forward to where we are today. Our request for at-grade crossings is now pending approval from the powers that be.

Our new council and mayor have agreed that it is a priority, and we are hopeful that in the near future we will finally hear that our at-grade crossings have been approved.

This has been a long journey, and people need to understand that crossings in Leucadia are not a vanity project but a necessity for all who live east of the railroad tracks. We have spent years pleading for this mobility problem to be solved. I am cautiously optimistic that soon we will be able to access our businesses and the beach safely.

Rachelle Collier

Leucadia