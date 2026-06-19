Encinitas approves final design funding for Leucadia rail crossings

ENCINITAS — The Encinitas City Council voted June 17 to advance the next phase of two proposed pedestrian rail crossings in Leucadia, approving nearly $300,000 in additional design work despite opposition from residents who raised concerns about noise, safety and potential conflicts with future rail improvements.

The council amended its agreement with RailPros Inc., authorizing $299,880 for final engineering of at-grade pedestrian and bicycle crossings at Grandview Street and Phoebe Street along the LOSSAN rail corridor. The amendment increases the contract’s total value to $944,705.

The rail crossings aim to improve access between neighborhoods east of the railroad tracks and the beaches and commercial areas west of the rail corridor. City officials have long cited a 1.3-mile gap between legal crossings at Leucadia Boulevard and La Costa Avenue, forcing many pedestrians to travel significant distances or cross illegally.

Senior Engineer Carlos Baldenegro told the council the project has completed its initial design and permitting phases and recently received a key regulatory approval.

In February, the California Public Utilities Commission approved the city’s application for the pair of crossings after staff submitted a formal request in March 2025. The city is now seeking to complete final engineering and permitting work by the end of the year.

Several residents urged the council to delay the expenditure until additional studies are completed.

Leucadia resident June Lee said she supports safer rail crossings but questioned whether the city should spend another $300,000 before resolving concerns about noise impacts, future rail expansion plans and the possibility of duplicative spending.

Jessica Finley, founder of BetterCrossingsLeucadia.com and a mother of two young children, argued that the city should not proceed with final engineering until it obtains additional federal approvals for noise mitigation measures and conducts a study of potential impacts on nearby residents.

“The city’s own engineer acknowledged that these crossings could ultimately conflict with double tracking and may need to be modified or removed,” Finley told the council, advocating instead for a grade-separated crossing, or undercrossing.

Her young son, Levi Silverman, briefly addressed the council, saying, “I don’t like the train noise.”

Written comments submitted ahead of the meeting echoed many of those concerns. Several residents asked the council to postpone approval until the city completes acoustic studies, resolves questions surrounding federal approval of Pedestrian Audible Warning Systems and receives assurances that the crossings will be compatible with any future double-tracking project.

Supporters of the project have previously argued that the crossings would provide safer and legal access across the rail corridor while reducing dangerous trespassing on the tracks.

During council discussion, Deputy Mayor Jim O’Hara asked staff about concerns that future double-tracking could require the crossings to be rebuilt or removed. Staff responded that any modifications resulting from a future double-track project would be SANDAG’s responsibility, not the city’s.

The approved amendment funds the project’s third and final design phase, which includes preparation of construction plans, specifications, cost estimates, drainage and lighting design, signal improvements, permitting and coordination with rail agencies.

If the project proceeds as planned, final design work is expected to begin this summer and be completed by the end of 2026.