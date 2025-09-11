Letters: Keep ICE raids away from our kids

After witnessing the inhumane events that unfolded around the corner from our home and less than two blocks from my daughters’ elementary school, I felt compelled to speak out.

This is not about politics. In fact, if you spoke with me, you likely couldn’t tell whether I am a Democrat or a Republican. This is about humane justice, dignity, and the safety of our children.

What I witnessed on Aug. 20, and then again firsthand just two days later, was cruelty that no child or community should ever have to see.

Let me set the scene. It’s Friday morning, exactly 8:30 am. A peaceful, family-friendly protest organized by parents at our local intersection was terrorized when numerous unmarked cars pulled up and surrounded a landscaping pick-up truck.

Thankfully, no children were present at that moment.

But this wasn’t just any intersection — it is a designated school crossing where our children walk each day to attend school. And it’s the same corner where, just two days earlier, ICE agents abducted an EUSD parent, while children were on their way to school.

What happened was indistinguishable from a kidnapping. Masked men jumped out of unmarked vehicles, seized two men from a landscaping truck without showing identification or a warrant, and tossed them into a van. It looked like a scene from a movie, minus the cloth sack over their heads.

No one deserves to be treated that way. It was frightening to witness as an adult. Imagine the impact on our children who might see this on their way to school.

Our community would like to thank our local Sheriff’s Office and Capt. Shane Watts for speaking directly with our community after the incident and acknowledging our concerns.

If these so-called criminals are truly dangerous, why are these operations being conducted in front of elementary school students and family-friendly gatherings — not once, but TWICE in the same week?

If the goal was to scare us into silence, it backfired. Instead, you have awakened a community of passionate parents, myself included.

At the protest, every conversation I had echoed the same demands:

• Safe Zones around ALL schools. Children should never be forced to witness raids that look like abductions.

• Transparency and accountability. ICE must identify themselves and show a warrant.

• Dignity in enforcement. Treating people like humans by allowing a detained parent to hug their child goodbye. Provide individuals with the opportunity to present identification and understand what is happening.

If these individuals are indeed “criminals” and pose a genuine threat, then I can assure you that we want our community and children to be protected.

We want due process that ensures safety and dignity. But don’t call someone a “criminal” for being undocumented, working hard, and providing for their children.

It is up to us to advocate and put pressure on our government to create a fair, accessible process that allows people to be here legally and continue contributing to our community.

Our children deserve to walk to school without fear. Our neighbors deserve dignity. And our government owes us transparency and accountability. Until that happens, we will continue to speak out.

Abby Brown

Encinitas