Psychic Source Review: Pros, cons, and user feedback | 2025

A good psychic reading can provide guidance and clarity when you’re seeking clarity or direction. And finding one can feel as simple as a quick online search. However, the results are often overwhelming, with countless platforms, both legitimate and dubious, vying for your attention.

To save you the stress and confusion, we’ve provided this Psychic Source review, which covers one of the top, legitimate psychic platforms. With a history of over 30 years and a strict screening process, they have a reputation for connecting you with authentic and compassionate advisors.

But what else makes it stand out? Could it be the psychic platform you’ve been looking for? Keep reading to find out.

First Things First: How To Sign up for Psychic Readings

If you’re tired of boring questionnaires and don’t have the time for lengthy registration processes, Psychic Source is the perfect choice for you.

Here’s how you can get started:

Click on the “Get a Reading” button on the home page of the official website to sign up; you only need to provide personal information like your email, date of birth, and then choose a password.

Next, use the convenient “Find Your Psychic” quiz and answer a few questions to get a few tailored options of suitable advisors. You’ll usually receive three options to choose from.

Once you’ve picked an advisor, schedule a meeting as soon as possible to take advantage of the 3-minute free trial.

After you’ve had your trial, you can continue with follow-up sessions with the same expert or switch things up by engaging a different specialist.

How Do Readings at Psychic Source Work?

Those who seek answers from Psychic Source can do so via three different communication options:

Phone

Video

Chat

This flexibility is a selling point for the company and offers customers various choices, depending on their needs. Some users prefer face-to-face meetings via video readings where a psychic medium can tune into their body language, for example.

Others enjoy the anonymity offered by phone readings. A psychic phone reading still has a personalized effect when the user can hear the psychic’s voice and vice versa.

The live chat option offers complete privacy and is suitable for on-the-go individuals who prefer a less personal experience.

Younger people might be more comfortable chatting as they are used to communicating this way, and the older generations feel more at ease making a phone call.

Psychic Source Rates

Rates at Psychic Source vary from psychic to psychic and depend on the service a user requests. Most psychics charge between $1.99 and $20.99 per minute.

The website often runs offers for new customers, too. They offer an affordable $1 per minute reading in the form of 3 introductory packages:

$10 for 10 minutes

$20 for 20 minutes

$30 for 30 minutes

These packages also come with a free 3-minute bonus and an extra $5 bonus if you join the membership rewards program at sign-up.

Areas of Expertise

Psychic Source advisors offer a variety of reading methods and tools to fit different individuals. Some are more traditional, while others are innovative. These include:

Angel card readings

Astrology readings

Cartomancy

Crystal healing therapy

Dream interpretation

Lost objects reading

Love readings

Love tarot readings

Numerology

Past life readings

Spiritual readings

Tarot readings

Vibrational therapy

Psychic Source Review: Advantages and Disadvantages

Like most psychic platforms, Psychic Source has its ups and downs. Here’s a look at the pros and cons of this psychic platform.

The Good

The psychics at Psychic Source offer variety and flexibility, from reading methods (phone, video, or chat) to areas of expertise. This is a win for a company that works to provide answers to life’s questions for individuals across the globe.

Every user is different, and the array of options at Psychic Source means that each person should be able to find exactly what they need. According to the Psychic Source website, a strict vetting process exists for readers applying to the company. They must also adhere to a particular code of conduct and maintain disciplined ethics throughout their employment.

Another benefit is the company’s encouragement of transparency. They urge users to report not only positive experiences but negative scenarios, as well. This indicates that Psychic Source takes its work seriously and is always looking to improve what it offers the public.

The Not So Good

There’s no doubt that Psychic Source has a lot going for it. They prioritize creating a seamless and effortless user experience. However, it’s essential to acknowledge a few flaws in their plan that should not be overlooked. Let’s explore these concerns:

Many advisors are hesitant to offer live video calling despite its benefits

Some mobile app users have reported encountering bugs and technical glitches

Prices for consulting top-rated psychic readers can be pretty high

These setbacks are minor, but users still experience them. However, it’s worth noting that the outstanding rapport and cooperation of the client support team compensate for these slight missteps.

Additionally, the community continuously enhances its talent pool by welcoming experienced empaths, gurus, tarot experts, and spiritualists to guide those searching for answers.

Meet Psychic Source’s Top-Rated Psychics

This Psychic Source review wouldn’t be complete without introducing you to the best online psychics on their platform. With a diverse and talented pool of psychics, Psychic Source ensures you can find the perfect match for your needs.

Whether you’re seeking guidance, clarity, or spiritual insight, their expert psychics, empaths, and tarot readers are here to guide you on your journey. Get ready to meet the best online psychics at Psychic Source and unlock the wisdom and guidance you’ve been seeking.

1. Psychic Angela x9978 – Best Spiritual Life Coach & Counsellor

With over 5 decades devoted to spiritual psychic reading and guidance, Angela has made it her mission to guide wandering souls compassionately. As one of the original psychics on Psychic Source, she consistently exceeds client expectations with her gentle guidance and straightforward advice.

Angela specializes in life coaching and counseling for professionals, individuals going through heartbreak, and those seeking solace after experiencing trauma. Using angel cards, reiki healing, and astrology, she skillfully interprets the past and future of her clients, offering her virtual door of advice.

Clients greatly appreciate her dedicated efforts to share direct and actionable suggestions that truly work in their favor. If you believe in the power of divine messages, give Angela a chance to help untangle the problems that trouble you. Allow her to provide the guidance you seek on your journey.

2. Psychic Librana x4959 – Best Love Tarot Reading Expert

Accurate, honest, and straightforward are just a few words that aptly describe Librana’s psychic reading style, making her the top choice among Psychic Source’s staff.

With her mastery of astrology and all tarot interpretations, she provides sage guidance on career, emotional issues, destiny meaning, grief, and any other concerns you may have. Librana is the ideal psychic for clients who seek the truth and are unafraid to confront challenging realities during difficult times.

By keeping everything genuine and transparent, she empowers clients to confront their inner demons and make courageous decisions that lead to a brighter future.

3. Psychic Bea x6118 – Unmatched Intuitive Empath

Wise, kind, and insightful are the shining attributes that resonate in the Psychic Source reviews about online psychic Bea. With over 4 decades of experience in spiritualism and clairvoyance, she brings rare expertise and deep understanding to her readings.

When connecting with Bea, you will find a compassionate guide who genuinely cares about your inner well-being. Using tools like angel and tarot cards, she puts great effort into understanding the energy around you and the situation you want to dwell on. Her accuracy and in-depth readings set her apart from her peers when providing advice.

For those seeking the best psychic for tarot readings, especially regarding love, relationships, and family, Bea can be the perfect match. Through Bea’s guidance, you can align your choices and harmonize your life, inviting positivity and success into various areas of your life.

What Customers Think About Psychic Source

On Trustpilot, Psychic Source has hundreds of customer reviews and a decent average rating, with customers having mixed experiences.

Debra gave a positive review, stating she has been with the same psychic for years and will constantly go back [1]. Another user, Colleen Aube, appreciated the mini-reading option, which allowed her to get answers without worrying about her budget [2].

However, Lisa R. was disappointed, saying she wanted a psychic reading but received a guided meditation instead [3]. Similarly, Suthyrngrl found their advisor to be way off, noting that another psychic they had previously spoken with was only half correct [4].

Is Psychic Source the Superior Choice Among Competing Psychic Platforms?

Like most brands, Psychic Source has competitors. But how does it hold up to the competition? Is Psychic Source still the number 1 choice when you have some of the best psychic reading services to compare it to?

Find out as we compare it to some of the top 3 psychic platforms online.

There is no doubt that Purple Garden gives Psychic Source a run for its money. This psychic platform stands out mainly due to its innovative psychic reading app that appeals to the tech-savvy younger generation. However, it’s hard to beat 30 years of experience in the business.

Purple Garden also offers in-person style readings thanks to its video chat feature. However, you can find this feature on Psychic Source as well. Other features you can expect on Purple Garden include:

You get an additional $30 when you buy a $10 credit

Website has a sidebar menu to find advisors based on their psychic specialties

Bilingual psychic readings online

Reliable mobile app

You would get a similar experience on Purple Garden as you would on Psychic Source. However, we’d have to give Psychic Source the win because, unlike Purple Garden, they have a satisfaction guarantee, although you have to contact their customer service before you can benefit from it.

And how does Psychic Source match up to California Psychics, the love experts? This platform excels at career and work readings, helping people achieve professional success.

As a challenger, it stands out with its versatility and strong reputation, making it increasingly likely to be your top choice. California Psychics, one of the leading psychic reading platforms, goes above and beyond by offering a range of compelling features:

Free mobile app with an intuitive psychic matching tool

Complimentary zodiac sign compatibility tool and birth chart

Over two decades of expertise

$20 credit bonus when you sign up for Karma Rewards

Sounds enticing, doesn’t it? However, before making a final decision, it’s crucial to consider other factors. Psychic Source, a well-established platform, boasts an extensive background in online readings and offers unbeatable discounts, making its services incredibly affordable. If budget-friendly advice is a priority for you, Psychic Source is worth considering.

On the other hand, if you’re looking to do better professionally, California Psychics may be the better option. Its focus on providing the perfect environment for getting a career reading online suggests a deeper understanding of anything concerning your career. Take your time and carefully weigh these factors to determine the best fit for your needs and preferences.

Keen is a strong contender if you’re searching for accurate spiritual readings from the best online psychics.

The platform has thousands of online psychics, making it one of the largest psychic networks online. Moreover, Keen places great importance on enhancing the client experience and streamlining the search process through pre-set filters and convenient options.

Here are some additional advantages of Keen:

Keen 101 provides spiritual guidance through informative articles

5-minute psychic reading for just $1

On-the-go readings with the reliable Keen app

Satisfaction guarantee up to $25

Overall, Keen offers an enticing package for those seeking psychic guidance. However, it’s important to note a minor drawback. Like other psychic reading sites, Keen doesn’t offer video readings. Psychic Source emerges as the preferred choice here. Its video readings resonate with those seeking an in-person-style psychic reading service.

Psychic Source Review: Frequently Asked Questions

Explore these frequently asked questions to understand Psychic Source better and make informed decisions about your psychic reading experience.

Who Is the Best Psychic on Psychic Source?

The “best” psychic on Psychic Source is a matter of personal opinion, as it depends on your specific needs and the connection you feel with an advisor. The most effective way to find the best psychic for you is to use the site’s matching quiz to narrow down your options.

How Accurate Are Psychic Source Online Psychic Readings?

Psychic Source has a strong reputation for accuracy, largely due to its rigorous screening process for all psychics on the platform. While the accuracy of any psychic reading can be subjective, the platform’s long-standing history gives customers a greater chance of having a positive and insightful experience compared to less reputable services.

Is Psychic Source Safe?

Yes, Psychic Source is widely considered a safe and reliable platform. They have a secure payment system and a commitment to client privacy. The company also offers a satisfaction guarantee, providing a refund or credit if you are unhappy with your reading.

Is Psychic Source Only for Live Tarot Readings?

No, Psychic Source is not just for live tarot readings. The website offers a wide variety of reading types beyond tarot, including astrology, numerology, and angel readings. You can also choose from different ways to connect, such as live video, phone, or chat, making it a versatile option for many different needs.

Psychic Source Review Verdict: Are They Right for You?

Is Psychic Source the right fit for you? By now, you should have a good idea. But let’s recap why it stands out.

With 24/7 customer support, a satisfaction guarantee, and readings available in Spanish, Psychic Source is built to give you a stress-free experience.

The platform offers a wide range of reading types, from mediumship to tarot, and makes it easy to find the perfect psychic with the “Find a Psychic” quiz. You can even listen to a short audio message from each advisor to find a voice you connect with.

And to top it all off, you get a generous introductory offer of $1 per minute, several bonuses, and a rewarding membership program.

