Letter: SCOTUS ruling at odds with climate goals

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court curtailed the authority of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to regulate greenhouse gas emissions causing climate change.

This alarming decision could have far-reaching devastating impacts and it is at odds with the majority of Americans who want climate change action.

The ruling says that the EPA “must point to clear congressional authorization for the power it claims.”

This, however, presents a real opportunity as reducing emissions through EPA regulations is not the only or best solution.

Legislation that puts a fee on carbon passed by Congress is more effective, efficient and has a better chance for bipartisan support.

Contact your Representatives and ask them to pass a budget reconciliation package with major climate policies.

Demand legislation that moves us to a clean-energy economy including fees on carbon, tougher fuel efficiency standards for cars, increased tree planting and incentives for de-carbonization of U.S. households.

Susan Kobara

Carlsbad