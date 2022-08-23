Learn about AAUW scholarships

DEL MAR — “AAUW Scholarships & Fellowships for Women” is the first program in “Better. Together,” the 2022-2023 theme of the Del Mar-Leucadia Branch of the American Association of University Women. Join American Association of University Women Del Mar-Leucadia online from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 10. Register at [email protected] to receive a Zoom link.

Three recent branch scholarship recipients, all California State University San Marcos scholars, will be introduced. Liliana Montijo received a $1,600 Fran Miller Memorial Scholarship with a major in communications. Maryam Hedayatzadeh and Shahinaz Isaac received $1,200 scholarships to pursue studies in sociology and communications, respectively.

Information about local branch AAUW scholarships and Fellowships and Grants offered by the national organization will be presented. Send name and email address to [email protected] to receive a Zoom link to the meeting and for your name to be recognized when they enter the Zoom Waiting Room. Questions for speakers may be submitted during the presentation using the Chat function.

Applications for the 2022-23 national AAUW Fellowships and Grants are currently being accepted for women pursuing academic work or leading innovative community projects to empower women and girls. Women can see if there is an AAUW Fellowship or grant that matches their academic or professional goals as well as tips for getting funding at aauw.org/resources/programs/fellowships-grants/.

AAUW is a national organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. Membership is open to all college graduates with an associate or higher degree. AAUW values and seeks a diverse membership. The Del Mar-Leucadia Branch serves coastal San Diego communities and reflects the varied interests of its members with monthly meetings (open to the public) and special interest groups such as Great Decisions, dining, book, movie, and bridge groups. Some groups meet virtually, while others are in person.

The local AAUW branch raises money for scholarships for local college students and for local middle school girls who are chosen to attend AAUW’s Tech Trek, a STEM camp for girls. The branch also supports Speech Trek for local high school students and AAUW Greatest Needs Fund. For more information, visit

https://delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net or contact Karen Dorney, [email protected]