Stellar Solar named authorized contractor for the San Diego Community Power Solar Battery Savings Program — again

For San Diego homeowners ready to take control of their energy costs, there’s good news: Stellar Solar, one of the region’s most trusted names in solar and battery storage, has once again been approved as an authorized contractor for the San Diego Community Power Solar Battery Savings Program.

This marks the second consecutive year Stellar Solar has earned this distinction, helping local homeowners access battery rebates of up to $10,000 while reducing their reliance on expensive utility power.

The program, offered through Community Power, is designed to make clean energy more affordable and to accelerate the transition to a sustainable, self-powered future.

Power, Protection and Big Savings

Through the Community Power Program, qualifying homeowners can receive rebates of up to $10,000 toward the purchase and installation of a solar battery system.

Stellar Solar offers three of the most trusted battery options for the rebate program including Enphase, FranklineWH and the Tesla Powerwall 3.

Timing Couldn’t Be Better

With San Diego electricity rates among the highest in the nation, the timing of this program couldn’t be better. Energy costs have risen sharply in recent years, and many families are looking for ways to protect themselves from future rate increases.

According to Kent Harle, CEO and co-founder of Stellar Solar, battery storage is the solution many homeowners have been waiting for.

“The second round of this program could not have come at a better time for San Diego homeowners concerned about paying among the highest electricity rates in the country,” Harle said. “These battery rebates now enable homeowners to power and protect their homes at some of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen.

“We’ve been installing residential batteries longer than anyone in San Diego, and that experience allows us to guide homeowners through the rebate process from start to finish — and make sure they actually get their check.”

Harle’s enthusiasm is backed by decades of experience. He was one of the region’s earliest advocates for residential and commercial battery installations and has long envisioned a future where homeowners could manage their own clean energy on-site — affordably and reliably.

How the Program Works

The Community Power Program is available to qualifying homeowners within San Diego, Encinitas, Chula Vista, National City, La Mesa and Lemon Grove.

Stellar Solar can guide homeowners in those areas that are not signed up through the process.

Once approved, participants receive a rebate of up to $10,000 toward a qualifying battery installation with an authorized contractor like Stellar Solar.

The rebate can dramatically reduce the upfront cost of battery storage, making it more accessible than ever.

“Last year’s rebates were very popular,” Harle noted. “We expect even greater demand this year as homeowners look to stabilize their energy costs and prepare for the future. Acting early is key.”

Ready to Power Your Home & Save?

Homeowners interested in taking advantage of these rebates can schedule a free virtual quote. Learn more at: www.stellarsolar.net