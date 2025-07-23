Lana Restaurant: Solana Beach Chamber proudly welcomes newest partner member

The Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome Lana Restaurant as our newest Partner member. Located at 437 S. Highway 101, Lana has transformed the former California Pizza Kitchen space into an elegant, coastal-inspired dining destination.

Lana’s stunning transformation is more than just visual. The restaurant’s interior and exterior are thoughtfully curated, with every detail—from the curtains and wallpaper to the light fixtures and the wait staff’s attire—carefully chosen to complement the overall design aesthetic.

This soothing atmosphere and heartfelt hospitality perfectly capture the spirit and charm of the Solana Beach community.

Lana offers an elevated comfort food menu featuring dishes like confit pork belly, prawn spring rolls, cast iron skillet meatballs, Wagyu burgers with jalapeño marmalade, organic half chicken with wild mushrooms, flat iron and New York steaks, wild mushroom pizza, and a standout key lime pie for dessert.

We are thrilled to have Lana as part of our Chamber family and the Solana Beach business community.

We encourage everyone to visit and experience their warm hospitality and delicious menu.

Lana Restaurant

437 S. Hwy 101

Solana Beach

www.lanasb.com

Book your reservations today on Open Table!