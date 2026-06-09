Paws, purpose and ocean views — a new summer tradition comes to Encinitas

This summer, two Encinitas Chamber members are teaming up to create an unforgettable community experience that combines coastal views, canine companionship and a great cause.

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce is excited to celebrate a new partnership between Rancho Coastal Humane Society (RCHS) and the Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas for a special “Yappy Hour Summer Series” hosted at the oceanfront VAGA Bar.

Taking place on select Thursdays from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, the Yappy Hour events invite guests and their four-legged friends to gather at the stunning rooftop-style setting overlooking the Pacific Ocean while supporting a meaningful local nonprofit. During each event, Alila Marea will donate 15 percent of proceeds from featured food and beverage specials back to Rancho Coastal Humane Society, up to $500 per event.

Confirmed dates include: June 25, July 23 and August 20.

Guests can expect a lively, dog-friendly atmosphere complete with signature cocktails, bites, RCHS ambassador animals and community connection — all with one of the best sunset views in North County.

For Rancho Coastal Humane Society, the collaboration is another opportunity to connect with animal lovers while raising awareness about pet adoption, animal welfare and the organization’s ongoing mission to help animals and people thrive together. Representatives from RCHS will be on-site with furry ambassadors, sharing information about programs, volunteer opportunities, and resources for current and prospective pet owners.

For Alila Marea and VAGA Bar, the partnership reflects the property’s continued commitment to community engagement and creating memorable experiences for locals and visitors alike. The luxury coastal resort has quickly become a destination gathering place in Encinitas, known for its elevated hospitality, breathtaking views and unique culinary experiences.

The Encinitas Chamber is proud to see members collaborating in ways that strengthen both local business and local nonprofits.

“Partnerships like this showcase the spirit of Encinitas — creative, community-minded and deeply connected,” said Carol Knight, Encinitas Chamber of Commerce CEO. “When local businesses and nonprofits work together, it strengthens our community and creates meaningful experiences that bring people together for a great cause.”

Whether you come for the cocktails, the sunset, the pups or the cause, the Yappy Hour Summer Series promises to be one of the season’s feel-good events.

For more information about Rancho Coastal Humane Society, visit Rancho Coastal Humane Society.

To learn more about Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas and VAGA Bar, visit Alila Marea Beach Resort.