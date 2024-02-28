Jim Pennock’s exceptional journey in insurance excellence, community support

Discover a 34-year legacy of excellence in insurance services! From home and auto to business and life coverage, they specialize in hard-to-place risks.

Jim Pennock Insurance Agency stands out for their knowledgeable, friendly, and personalized service. Their love for supporting San Marcos businesses and business leaders inspired them to join the San Marcos Chamber.

How long have you been in business? 34 Years

What does your business do? Sale and Service of Insurance Products: Home, Auto, Business, Life

What services and/or specialty products do you provide? Hard to place Risks

How long have you been in business at your current location? 25 Years

What sets you apart from others in your industry? Knowledgeable – Friendly- Personalized Service

What question are you asked most frequently by clients / prospective buyers? Can You Insure???

What is your favorite business success story? Delivering a $1,000,000 check to someone who just lost their home in fire.

What motivated you to join The San Marcos Chamber? Enjoy supporting local Chamber – supporting Businesses in San Marcos.

What are you looking forward to accomplishing with the Chamber? Enjoy the personal / professional interactions with local business leaders.

What’s your best piece of business advice? Balance, Balance, Balance: Work hard and Play hard — remember ALL work and No Play makes life no fun.

Website: jpennock7.wixsite.com/website

Facebook: Jim Pennock Insurance Agency