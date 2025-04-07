Humane Society: Emu on the mend, back home with owner

VISTA — An emu treated for injuries to its neck and right wing has been reunited with his owner, the San Diego Humane Society announced Friday.

The 2-year-old bird named Freddy “ran off from his Vista home on Wednesday when he heard fireworks,” said Nina Thompson, director of public relations for the San Diego Humane Society.

Thompson added that Freddy somehow injured himself while running, but “did not get far, as he lives near the yard where he was rescued by our humane officers and Emergency Response Team.”

On Wednesday night, the bird wandered into a yard on the 600 block of Vale View Drive, about a half-mile east of state Route 78, according to SDHS.

To ensure a safe and comfortable recovery, the emu – which SDHS temporarily named Claudius – was placed in a fully enclosed yard in Escondido, where medical staff monitored and treated his wounds, SDHS said.

“His owners tell us Freddy also has an emu girlfriend at home, named Frankie,” Thompson said. “We are so glad Freddy is reunited with his family, just in time for the weekend.”

Freddy was the second unusual animal that SDHS cared for this week.

Miss Piggy, a 250-plus pound Vietnamese pot-bellied pig removed from a house Tuesday in the Grant Hill neighborhood, is “doing OK,” but is severely overweight and has an underlying arthritis condition, SDHS said.

Unfortunate circumstances brought the porker to the SDHS.

“Sadly, her owner recently passed away, and a family member reached out for help, as they were unable to care for her,” according to the organization.

Thompson, said a veterinarian found Miss Piggy’s weight is also affecting her mobility. The sow’s overgrown nails were clipped, Thompson said on Thursday.

“Miss Piggy has been friendly with our staff so far, eating her pig pellets,” Thompson added. “We will continue to monitor her progress.”

The pig was living in the backyard of the house, and “was carefully and compassionately moved into our care,” SDHS officials said.

Miss Piggy is under “emergency boarding” status while SDHS employees work to determine if anyone related to the original owners would like to take care of her.

“If no family members come forward, we will begin the search for a loving adoptive home where she can live out her days with the care and attention she deserves,” SDHS said.