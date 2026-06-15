How I almost got scammed

I like to think I’m an intelligent guy. I read everything I can, earned a couple of college degrees, and pay attention to the world around me.

Despite this, I came scarily close to getting scammed by someone pretending to be a book agent…because I wanted to believe I’d found a new resource for my clients.

My bride’s radar kicked in immediately, suspecting someone wanted to steal my business. She was close; this person wanted to steal my identity.

Not wanting to believe it, I researched the name of my new fan, scheduled a meeting and naively hoped the face in the email matched the face on Zoom.

Naturally, “she” never showed up, later apologizing about an ill-timed accident and hospital visit and asking to continue our conversation via email.

So, instead, I researched her Gmail address and discovered a warning page from the real literary agent, confirming the whole thing was fake.

Given how I’ve spent years warning readers about phony invention marketing firms, business services and scamsters offering to turn their cookbook into a movie on Netflix, the irony is not lost on me.

Still, I’m now feeling pretty foolish. Especially given the hundreds of emails that have arrived nonstop in my mailbox since Christmas, touting every imaginable book development and marketing service on the planet.

An author receiving a similar “opportunity” recently asked, “Why would anyone work so hard to just waste my time?”

My answer: “They want your money.” Each of these fake solicitations shares a virtually untraceable Gmail address.

If you’ve received solicitations to help you write or market your book, I promise you the slugs sending you these emails haven’t read your manuscript, have no connections and are only interested in helping themselves.

Because there’s no shortcut to being the next Stephen King.

Of course, if you get an inquiry from a legitimate address (Netflix, literary agency, etc.), by all means, explore it. But the moment a flag goes up (like that Gmail address), you’re being conned! Provide bank and personal information, and they’ll clean out your account, steal your identity and disappear.

And by Christmas, these guys will all be impersonating travel agencies or something similar.

Oh…and remember the old saying: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

With that said, I wish you a week of profitable marketing.

Access more marketing wisdom at https://amzn.to/4hoslft.