On Sunday, August Holmgren won the SoCal Pro Circuit's inaugural event on Sunday at the Rancho Santa Fe Open. Photo via Twitter/USTA SoCal
Holmgren, Gibson prevail at the Rancho Santa Fe Open

For openers, it was a stellar pro debut for August Holmgren.

The former University of San Diego star claimed his first International Tennis Federation title when winning Sunday’s Rancho Santa Fe Open.

Holmgren, who had advanced to the NCAA men’s singles championship the week before, outlasted Gage Brymer, 6-4, 6-4 in the inaugural event of the SoCal Pro Circuit.

Australia’s Talia Gibson took the women’s crown, as she won her first pro title as well, when beating Maria Kozyrev, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (5).

The SoCal Pro Circuit moves to the University of San Diego this week, before stops in Rolling Hills, Fountain Valley and Lakewood. The events, which featured $15,000 in prize money and ranking points, were created by USTA Southern California to aid local players in advancing their careers in pro-like settings.

The tournament at USD has some local participants in Rancho Santa Fe’s Kalman Boyd and Ethan Schiffman, Carlsbad’s Katie Codd, Oceanside’s Megan McCray and Solana Beach’s Natalia Mochernak.

Sportswriter Jay Paris has written his "Sports Talk" column since joining the Coast News in 2013. Paris, a Cardiff resident, is a longtime Southern California writer, getting his start with the Orange County Register before coming to San Diego in 1992 to cover the Chargers. He had the Chargers beat for more than two decades with Oceanside Blade-Citizen, the North County Times and the San Diego Union-Tribune, before being named a sports columnist with the San Diego Union-Tribune. Paris has won numerous awards voted on by his peers in the Pro Football Writers of America. He has also been a staple on countless media platforms, everything from the KPBS to MLB Network and various radio outlets. Paris is also the author of three books, with his latest one being, "Shohei Ohtani: The Amazing Story Of Baseball's Two-Way Japanese Superstar." He has also written "Game Of My Life Chargers" and "Game Of My Life Rams." He currently covers the NFL in Los Angeles for Forbes. com and is a contributor to USA Today Sports Weekly. Follow Jay on Twitter @jparis_sports

