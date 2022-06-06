Holmgren, Gibson prevail at the Rancho Santa Fe Open

For openers, it was a stellar pro debut for August Holmgren.

The former University of San Diego star claimed his first International Tennis Federation title when winning Sunday’s Rancho Santa Fe Open.

Holmgren, who had advanced to the NCAA men’s singles championship the week before, outlasted Gage Brymer, 6-4, 6-4 in the inaugural event of the SoCal Pro Circuit.

Australia’s Talia Gibson took the women’s crown, as she won her first pro title as well, when beating Maria Kozyrev, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (5).

The SoCal Pro Circuit moves to the University of San Diego this week, before stops in Rolling Hills, Fountain Valley and Lakewood. The events, which featured $15,000 in prize money and ranking points, were created by USTA Southern California to aid local players in advancing their careers in pro-like settings.

The tournament at USD has some local participants in Rancho Santa Fe’s Kalman Boyd and Ethan Schiffman, Carlsbad’s Katie Codd, Oceanside’s Megan McCray and Solana Beach’s Natalia Mochernak.