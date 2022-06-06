Who’s News: 6/10/22

CONSTRUCTION AT AIRPORT

Visitors to Terminal 1 at San Diego International Airport should expect major construction and changes in front of Terminal 1 through the end of 2024. Passengers are urged to plan ahead for getting to and from Terminal 1. Parking will be significantly reduced this summer. The Terminal 1 lot is closed to incoming traffic and all cars remaining in the lot need to exit by June 14. On June 15, the pedestrian bridge in front of Terminal 1 that takes pedestrians to the T1 parking lot and to the ground transportation island, will close permanently and be replaced by a new crosswalk in front of Terminal 1.

BEST BEERS

The San Diego Beer News awards recognized standout Vista breweries, brewers and staffers. Pure Project took gold in the “Best Brewery, North region,” “Best Expansion Project,” and “Best Pilsner,” for its Rain beer. Eppig Brewing won the most total awards in the competition with nine awards in a variety of categories, including its first place-winning German Festbier. Five Suits Brewing took second place in the customer service and Hazy IPA categories.

MERIT SCHOLARS

North County students named National Merit Scholars include Alex Y. Zhang of Carlsbad and San Dieguito Academy; Yumei Shi of Del Mar and The Bishop’s School; Madeleine Boedeker of San Diego and Del Norte High School; Kimberly Ann Maynard of Carmel Valley and Canyon Crest Academy; Amanda L. Phillip of Rancho Santa Fe and Horizon Prep.

TOP STUDENTS

• Amy Luna-Beltran of Oceanside was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, at California State University, Los Angeles.

• Alexandra Galinsky of San Diego was named on the honor roll of the academic dean at Mars Hill University at the end of the spring 2022 semester.

• Abriana Schwartz and Makenna Waite, of San Marcos, were named to the Hiram College dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester.

• Noah Berkebile, from San Diego, a biology/health major at Grove City College, has been named to the dean’s list with distinction for the spring 2022 semester.

• Hannah Burke of Oceanside was named to the University of Sioux Falls’ spring 2022 dean’s list.

GREAT GRADS

• Jose Rubio of San Marcos graduated from Eastern New Mexico University in spring 2022.

• Libby Norlander of Carlsbad graduated this spring from Ohio Wesleyan University.

• Nicholas Rhodes of Del Mar received a bachelor of arts degree from College of the Holy Cross.

THEY’E GOT ANSWERS

MainStreet Oceanside, Visit Oceanside and city of Oceanside Economic Development launched its volunteer-driven Downtown Ambassador Program May 31. Ambassadors will staff the information booth at the west end of the underpass on Pier View Way and North Myers Street to welcome visitors and locals to Downtown Oceanside and to provide them with any information, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Sept. 3.

AGE-FRIENDLY SURVEY

The city of Solana Beach is launching an Age-Friendly Solana Beach Survey to gather input from Solana Beach residents through June 17 at sdsu.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_dmVzupaS16dxzCu. The city is partnering with AARP California, The San Diego Foundation, and San Diego State University Social Policy Institute, to engage and mobilize community organizations and residents in support of joining the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities. The survey will focus on outdoor spaces and public places, transportation, housing, social participation, respect and social inclusion, work and civic engagement, communications and information and community and health services.

NEW BOARD MEMBER

The Carlsbad Village Association announced that Carrie Moore, the owner of Trove Marketplace with her husband Kevin, has joined its downtown board of directors

PRIZE WINNERS

The Vista Irrigation District awarded college scholarships to seven high school seniors and selected three fourth-grade students as winners of district‑sponsored contests. From Rancho Buena Vista High School, Emilie Taylor received a $2,500 scholarship, Samantha Bailey received a $2,000 scholarship, and Abigayle Paliotti received a $1,500 scholarship. Mateo Sulejmani, Jennifer Galan and Kenneth Morales Reyes all from RBV and Grace Koumaras from Mission Vista High School, each received $1,000 as runners-up in the scholarship contest. Sophia Puckett, a fourth-grade student from Empresa Elementary, received first place and $100 from the district in the 2022 Water Awareness Poster Contest.

AZULITO WINS

Birch Aquarium announced the winning name for its star Little Blue Penguin. Meet Azulito. Azulito means “little blue” in Spanish. The name reveal took place June 3 in the aquarium’s Giant Kelp Forest where divers unfurled a banner underwater.

WESTMONT CUTS RIBBON

The senior living community Westmont of Encinitas opened in June 2021 at 1920 S. El Camino Real, Encinitas, during the COVID-19 restrictions. It will host its official ribbon-cutting and reception on its first anniversary from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 23 with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. RSVP by calling (760) 452-6037. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test will be required at the registration table.

BEEN A YEAR

Mountain Mike’s Pizza celebrated its one-year anniversary on June 2 at its Oceanside location, 2251 S. El Camino Real, Oceanside.