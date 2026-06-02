Stanford wins third NCAA golf title in five years at Omni La Costa

CARLSBAD — Stanford standout Megha Ganne nearly walked away from what became the defining putt of the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship.

Ganne held a three-shot lead over the University of Southern California’s Bailey Shoemaker with five holes remaining in the championship match on May 27 at the North Course at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad.

The Cardinal star striped her drive down the middle of the fairway on the par-4 14th hole and knocked her approach shot to within 15 feet. Nearby, Ganne’s parents posed for a photo with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice along the fairway.

Shoemaker’s situation looked far different. She urged her tee shot to “sit down” as it drifted toward a fence line left of the fairway. After hacking out of the native grass, she gave herself an outside chance at par with a well-played wedge.

A birdie from Ganne would put Stanford four up with four holes to play.

Almost immediately after striking the putt, Ganne appeared ready to settle for par, stepping forward in anticipation of a tap-in. Then she paused as the ball continued tracking toward the hole.

Moments later, it dropped into the cup.

The birdie proved pivotal in what became the penultimate hole of Stanford’s title-clinching victory, helping secure the Cardinal’s third national championship in the past four even-numbered years.

Coach Anne Walker said she was proud of her team for upholding Stanford’s championship standard.

“You don’t get to Stanford without working hard and knowing how to be disciplined and put in long days,” Walker said. “You have to be comfortable having a lofty goal and getting after it. I’m very fortunate with these players and the character they have.”

Stanford defeated USC 4-1 in the championship match, with all four victories coming from players ranked among the top 17 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

“If I never had to coach another group of players and I just coached into the sunset, it’d be the greatest job on earth,” Walker said.

Paula Martín Sampedro was 4-under through 16 holes in a 3-and-2 victory over USC’s Catherine Park. Martín Sampedro set Stanford’s single-season scoring record this year with a 70.1 scoring average and entered the championship as the reigning European Ladies’ Amateur champion.

Meja Örtengren, the world’s sixth-ranked amateur golfer, carded a bogey-free 5-under through 13 holes en route to a commanding 6-and-5 win over USC’s Jasmine Koo. Örtengren also won the San Diego State Classic in 2025.

“I think winning a national championship has really been the only goal for us since last year,” she said. “Every single day since last year has been working towards this moment.”

Stanford’s Kelly Xu and USC’s Kylie Chong each won their respective matches 1 up despite two holes remaining.

With the championship secured, Cardinal players rushed onto the 15th green to celebrate together following Ganne’s par on the next hole.

Ganne, who finished runner-up in the individual championship portion of the tournament, did not need to play the final three holes in any of her match-play victories during the postseason.

Overall, Stanford won 14 of the 15 individual matches it played during the championship bracket.

“I was just soaking in the moment,” Ganne said. “These girls are so easy to play for and I just gave it my all.”

The NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship is currently underway at Omni La Costa and runs through June 3. Last week, the resort also hosted the NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships, making La Costa the site of all four NCAA golf championships this season.