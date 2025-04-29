Grow a historical garden

For many Native American communities, three seeds — corn, beans, and squash — represent the most important crops. When planted together, the Three Sisters help one another thrive and survive. Using corn, beans, and squash together in your garden draws upon centuries of Iroquois agricultural traditions and expertise.

THE THREE SISTERS

Corn, beans and squash are known as the Three Sisters because they complement one another in the garden and in the Native American diet as well.

Corn — Corn, which is planted in the center of the garden plot, provides tall stalks for beans to climb, so that the sprawling leaves of the butternut squash will not overrun the beans. Choose an early corn, such as early bantam or sunglow, which are suited to the North County weather. Be certain to plant as soon as possible to ensure successful pollination.

Beans — Choose any bean called a pole bean. Kentucky pole beans grow rapidly and provide nitrogen to the soil. Planted two weeks after the corn emerges, they will quickly climb up the corn stalks for support.

Squash — In our garden we have had great success with butternut squash, since the long, leggy leaves can sprawl outside of the corn plot. Kabocha squash has also been a successful choice.

A SMALL THREE SISTERS GARDEN

In the Carlsbad Senior Garden, we have a limited space for a traditional Three Sisters Garden, but we have devised a smaller version that any backyard garden can begin to plant right now! We placed a 4-foot tomato cage in our raised bed to protect the seeds and encourage plant growth.

Choose a spot in your raised bed or in a plot that is at least 4 by 8 feet. Be certain your area is free of weeds and has a rich garden soil complemented by compost. Your bed needs at least eight hours of full sun for the corn to come to fruition.

SUPPLIES

One 4-foot tomato cage, two packages each of early corn, Kentucky pole beans, butternut or kabocha squash.

PROCEDURE

Measure the circumference of the tomato cage, drawing a circle in the soil before planting corn. Create a large, low hill in the center of where the cage will be positioned. Plant seven seeds in a circle around the hill, to a depth of 1 ½ inches, 3 inches apart. Cover with soil, and place tomato cage on the edge of the hill. Water thoroughly. Check corn growth daily, water when the soil is dry. Once the corn is 6 inches high, you are ready to plant the next crop. Gently lift the cage to expose the hill of corn, adding soil for height. Water the hill gently, and poke 2-inch holes, 3 inches apart, in a circle around the hill of corn. Place three bean seeds in each hole and cover with soil. Place the tomato cage back over the hill of corn. At the edges of each metal foot of the tomato cage, make a total of six more small hills. Poke two holes in each hill, 2 inches deep. Alternate planting three pole Beans and butternut squash in each hill until the hills are fully planted. Cover seeds and water thoroughly. Note: Adding the pole beans on the outside of the corn is not traditional but will improve you chance of more successful bean crop! Water your Three Sisters Garden when soil becomes dry and fertilize with a nitrogen-rich fertilizer. After six to eight weeks, the corn will start to produce and beans should produce daily. The butternut squash takes over two months and needs space to sprawl, growing to 6 feet in length before the vegetable will be ready for harvest.

GROW YOUR OWN HISTORICAL GARDEN

As your garden grows this summer, you might just feel like you are experiencing a part of American history! We will keep you posted on success and recipes when we are ready to harvest.

Jano Nightingale is a Master Gardener and horticulturist who teaches vegetable gardening at the Carlsbad Senior Center. Contact her at [email protected] for upcoming classes and private consultations.