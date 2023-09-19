Plant-based meal ideas for your garden harvest

Now is the time to pick your butternut squash! Those of us who have gardens know that it takes over two months to grow these golden winter squash beauties, but when they start producing, there will be five or six on a vine.

What to do with these beauties? I asked one of our garden friends, Ruchi Oswal, what she does with her squash and she sent us her recipe. She has a daily Instagram page (@ruchioswal) with delectable photos and recipes for her vegetarian Indian-based cooking. She is also happy to answer questions about her plant-based diet recipes on her blog and share her wealth of knowledge based on a merging of Indian and American cooking.

RUCHI OSWAL’S BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP

Ingredients:

2 TB. Olive Oil

1 large yellow onion, chopped

½ tsp. sea salt, pepper to taste

One 3-pound Butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cubed

1 apple, peeled, chopped

3 garlic cloves, chopped

1 TB fresh sage, chopped

½ tsp. minced rosemary

1 tsp. grated fresh ginger

3- 4 cups vegetable broth

Heat oil in a large heavy pot over medium heat. Add onion, salt and pepper and sauté until soft, and add garlic and herbs. Add 3 cups of broth.

Add squash and apple and cook until softened Bring to a boil and cook 20-30 minutes; reduce to a simmer.

Let cool slightly and blend until smooth, adding broth if too thick.

Serve with pepitas, parsley and crusty bread.

THE PLOT EXPRESS ARRIVES IN CARLSBAD

What a pleasure to see a new addition of four new eateries along Roosevelt Drive at The Cottages in Carlsbad. These new little gems share a fenced-in courtyard with a grassy lawn which is perfect for families and furry friends.

The Plot Express has opened there to expand its innovative vegan menu, which includes “handwiches,” wraps and salads made with the same ingenious and creative ingredients as the original Plot site in Oceanside.

Gyro wrap, Cubano and Vegan Chicken Caprese line the handheld sandwich menu, and salads include Spring Roll, Caesar and Chopped.

According to the helpful staff Deren De Sousa and Alex Sotello, “Our Harissa (Vegan) Chicken Shawarma has the secret Chickpea Vegan Chicken served with tzatziki and hummus, and the Faux Cheesy Truffle Fries are the two favorites on the menu, even for those who are not vegetarian!”

Davin and Jessica Waite are spreading their plant-based food philosophy “to focus on the total utilization of fresh boundary-pushing ingredients …. that support our local farmers and purveyors.” Davin and his staff have a fully stocked vegetable garden in the rear of their Plot Restaurant in Oceanside.

The Plot Express is located at 2956 Roosevelt Street in Carlsbad. Visit theplotrestaurant.com for hours and more information.

LEARN MORE ABOUT PLANT-BASED EATING

The Carlsbad Senior Center is offering a “Plant Based Eating Group” class from 3-4 p.m. on Sept. 22, exploring and celebrating health and wellness with a plant-based life and learning about cooking plant-based foods. The class is free. To register, call 442-339-2650

Jano Nightingale is a Master Gardener and Horticulturist and teaches at the Pine Street Senior Center. Contact her at [email protected]