Put a squash on your table

Can you eat your Halloween pumpkins? Why not? Instead of throwing your orange treasure in the compost or recycling bin, why not make a pie or pumpkin bread.

If your family is determined to buy the biggest pumpkin in the pumpkin patch, snatch up few of the smallest versions as well. The miniature ones are called sugar pie pumpkins, and when cooked, they have a sweet, nutty flavor.

TRY SOMETHING NEW AT YOUR HOLIDAY DINNER

I had the pleasure this week to watch a truly informative video about “squash tasting,” and the presenter was the most industrious farmer I have ever had the pleasure to watch. Chelsea Nicole and her husband live on a homestead property in British Columbia and share their vegetable farming success on their website, www.littlemountainranch.com.

Her videos are not only informative, but they encourage all of us who are vegetable growers to try something new. In her squash tasting video, she baked and taste-tested 20 squash and pumpkins.

Here are just a few of her recommendations from Little Mountain Ranch. All of Chelsea’s squash and pumpkins were cut in half, with seeds removed, and baked face down at 400 degrees until soft for the tasting experience.

Butternut — This tall, bulbous-looking golden squash can grow up to 12 inches long and is perfect for baking. The taste is sweet, which makes it perfect for a holiday side dish.

Delicata — This tiny gem measure only 6 inches high but can be cooked by simply cutting off the stem portion, baking it in the oven and serving as individual portions.

Kabocha — This dark green, round squash looks like a pumpkin but isn’t! When baked it can be added to vegetable soups or is often used in Asian cooking as a thickener for miso soup, since it is not a sweet variety.

Sugar pie pumpkins — Any pumpkin called pie pumpkin should have a dense, bright orange flesh. After baking in the oven, simply strain the pulp through a fine mesh colander and proceed with your traditional canned pie recipe. You might be pleasantly surprised at the final result.

HOW TO FIND THE UNUSUAL SQUASH

If you shop at a high-quality market and can locate the produce manager, they just might be able to identify the unusual varieties of squash. Or you could trust your handy Google images for identification. Try visiting local farmers markets and farm stands for unusual local varieties of squash and pumpkins.

Our favorite squash, which we have grown for four years at the Carlsbad Senior Center community garden is the Waltham butternut squash. Try to find the tallest one, with deep yellow color, avoiding those that are still green. I make my grandmother’s butternut squash recipe as a side dish for all the holidays.

REMEMBERING THANKSGIVING IN WISCONSIN

My favorite preparation for butternut squash comes from my paternal grandmother, Edna VanDenBerg. She insisted on hosting Thanksgiving in her tiny Milwaukee bungalow, even though she had no formal dining room. A 6-foot folding table was placed in the living room, and the grown-ups piled onto her huge red velvet couch and additional folding chairs.

The kids table was a small card table with folding chairs placed in the bedroom. It was great fun for my brother and me since we got to get to know our cousins, and no one could tell us what to eat!

GRAMA VANDENBERG’S BUTTERNUT SQUASH

Ingredients

1 large butternut squash, cut in half with seeds removed

3 tart apples, sliced

¼ cup maple syrup

½ cup raisins

½ stick butter

Cinnamon and nutmeg to taste

1/8 teaspoon salt

Directions

Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees. Place squash face down on foil lined baking sheet with sides. Add a few drops of water to pan, prick skin with a fork. Bake for 20 minutes and turn squash over. Add sliced apples, maple syrup, butter and spices. Bake an additional 15 minutes until apples are tender. Serve squash whole, and serve at the table.

LOCAL CELEBRATIONS OFFER FALL FUN

Area farm stands are offering varieties of squash and pumpkins for your recipes, as well as family activities. Mellano Farm Stand in Oceanside will host a Día de los Muertos Celebration, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 18-19, with a performance by Fiesta Folklorica at noon, U-pick marigolds, fall farm stand, food trucks and more. Located at 5750 N. River Road, Oceanside. Parking, $5. Call 760-517-8383 for details.

Jano Nightingale is a Master Gardener and horticulturist who teaches vegetable gardening at the Carlsbad Senior Center community garden. Contact her at [email protected] for garden consultations and upcoming classes.