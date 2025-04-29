The Coast News Group
Jonathan Borrego was named city manager on Aug. 24 for the city of Oceanside. Courtesy photo
Oceanside city manager gets boost to retirement, benefits

by Samantha Nelson

OCEANSIDE — The Oceanside City Council has approved an increase to City Manager Jonathan Borrego’s retirement and benefits compensation.

The council voted unanimously on April 23 to raise the city’s contribution to Borrego’s deferred compensation by $19,500.

Deferred compensation refers to funds that go toward a public employee’s retirement and benefits packages.

“In the public sector it’s a 457 plan, in the private sector it’s a 401K,” Deputy City Manager Rob O’Brien said, noting it also includes a “cafeteria plan” with dental, medical, and similar benefits.

Borrego, who joined the city in 2017, was appointed interim city manager in March 2022 and officially promoted to the role in August 2022.

“Since that time, Mr. Borrego has provided strong and stable leadership and has had a significant role in overseeing or directly managing several major projects and initiatives that have positively shaped the Oceanside community,” the staff report states.

The city manager functions as the chief executive officer of the city, overseeing all departments.

In December, the Government Training Agency/Regional Training Center conducted a compensation survey of city managers across 17 cities in San Diego County, excluding the City of San Diego. The survey found that Oceanside’s city manager ranked 10th in total compensation and last in deferred compensation.

Before the council’s vote, Borrego’s deferred compensation was $1,200. Following the change, effective April 27, it will increase to $20,800, distributed biweekly at a rate of $800 per pay period, according to the staff report.

Borrego also underwent a personnel review on March 26 before the council directed staff to negotiate modifications to his deferred compensation plan.

Samantha Nelson covers Oceanside, Camp Pendleton and the decommissioning San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station. She earned her journalism degree from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and has previously reported for The Athens Messenger in Athens, Ohio, and USA Today in McLean, Virginia. For story tips and ideas, contact her at [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter: @samm1son

