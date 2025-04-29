Oceanside city manager gets boost to retirement, benefits

OCEANSIDE — The Oceanside City Council has approved an increase to City Manager Jonathan Borrego’s retirement and benefits compensation.

The council voted unanimously on April 23 to raise the city’s contribution to Borrego’s deferred compensation by $19,500.

Deferred compensation refers to funds that go toward a public employee’s retirement and benefits packages.

“In the public sector it’s a 457 plan, in the private sector it’s a 401K,” Deputy City Manager Rob O’Brien said, noting it also includes a “cafeteria plan” with dental, medical, and similar benefits.

Borrego, who joined the city in 2017, was appointed interim city manager in March 2022 and officially promoted to the role in August 2022.

“Since that time, Mr. Borrego has provided strong and stable leadership and has had a significant role in overseeing or directly managing several major projects and initiatives that have positively shaped the Oceanside community,” the staff report states.

The city manager functions as the chief executive officer of the city, overseeing all departments.

In December, the Government Training Agency/Regional Training Center conducted a compensation survey of city managers across 17 cities in San Diego County, excluding the City of San Diego. The survey found that Oceanside’s city manager ranked 10th in total compensation and last in deferred compensation.

Before the council’s vote, Borrego’s deferred compensation was $1,200. Following the change, effective April 27, it will increase to $20,800, distributed biweekly at a rate of $800 per pay period, according to the staff report.

Borrego also underwent a personnel review on March 26 before the council directed staff to negotiate modifications to his deferred compensation plan.