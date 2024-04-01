Celebrating 30+ years of beautiful landscapes

For over 30 years Greenway Landscape Design & Build has been designing, installing and maintaining beautiful landscapes for their San Diego North County clients which include beautiful healthy lawns, realistic artificial turf, amazing paver and hardscape patios and driveways.

But most important, they are your expert guide! They will guide you through the confusing and frustrating maze of details you may encounter in your landscape/outdoor living project.

They are your one stop for results and solutions. Greenway offers a variety of service including complete landscape design from hand drawn to computer CAD to their 3D virtual video conceptual designs in color so you can truly visualize your landscape outdoor living project and really love it before the first shovel hits the ground.

They are experts in outdoor lighting, landscape makeovers, new sod lawns, new plants, irrigation repair and upgrades, aeration and annual fertilization plans (AFP) for lawn and landscapers, and over 30 years of experience to provide you with results and solutions.

Scott Lawn and Alex Lawn, the owners of Greenway, state, “Alex and I love what we do. We get to design and install beautiful landscapes and we get to do it as a father and son team. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

They are passionate about landscapes because your landscape is a large part of your life. It is the welcome mat to your home, the first impression to visitors and where your kids play. Greenway has the experience and know-how for any size landscape project.

The team at Greenway, from our technicians to the in-office staff, believes that customers should get the most out of their lawns and landscapes. Greenway believes in educating its clients about irrigation, lawn and landscapes, and offers personal consultations.

Our expert will come out to your home and walk the property with you, answer your questions, identify issues and help you achieve a beautiful landscape.

They can guide you to reducing water use with an explanation of a state-of-the-art irrigation system, efficient stream rotor heads, drip irrigations and smart control clocks, or diagnosing and providing the right landscape solution for any issue.

This costs $100 and covers up to one hour of their consultants time.

A vitally important part of maintaining a beautiful landscape is fertilizing your plants, lawns, landscape, trees, bushes, flowers, etc. All need food: they feed your landscape with their Annual Fertilization Plan (AFP) 4 visits per year. Properly fertilized plants use less water, fight pests and diseases better and look awesome.

Greenway, Scott and Alex Lawn, are respected throughout the North County Community. They have demonstrated a deep community commitment by serving on Rotary Clubs, BBB and the North County Chamber of Commerce.

Greenway was also rated number one by multiple organizations, including the Union Tribune “Best Landscape Service” six years in a row and by the California Legislature as Small Business of the Year, and honored by the California Landscape Contractor Association, or CLCA, as first place winner in a landscape makeover project.

Greenway Landscape Design & Build can be reached by calling 858-486-8277,

Email them at [email protected] or visit www.grnway.com for more information.