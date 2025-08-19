Playground replacement to wrap up soon at three Escondido parks

ESCONDIDO — Playgrounds at three city parks are in the process of receiving new equipment, while playgrounds at two other parks have already been replaced as part of a citywide update.

Last year, work began on replacing 11 of the city’s 23 playground structures at five parks: Kit Carson, Mountain View, Jesmond Dene, Washington and Westside.

Playgrounds at Kit Carson and Mountain View have been completed using a $892,000 grant from the San Diego County Park Improvement Project.

Jesmond Dene, Washington and Westside Park playgrounds are currently in the process of being replaced using $521,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Mike Thorne, communications manager for the city, said the playground replacements currently in the works are expected to be completed “very soon.”

According to staff last year, the city purchased the equipment through Sourcewell with Miracle Recreation Equipment Company.

The playgrounds were prioritized over other city playgrounds due to their age and the need for playground equipment replacement. Other parks, including McLeod, El Norte, Grove and Dixon Lake, have yet to be updated.

“We are working to prepare a budget proposal for replacing play equipment at Grove Park, McLeod Park, and El Norte Park,” Thorne said via email. “Specific installation dates are not available at this time.”

While Grove Park awaits a plan and budget proposal for replacement of its playground equipment, work is soon set to begin on constructing the city’s first-ever splash pad at the park.

City Council recently awarded a $2.36 million construction contract to Western State Builders, Inc. to build the splash pad.

Construction on the splash pad is expected to begin in September and should be completed in March – barring any delays, according to staff.