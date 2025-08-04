Four men charged with drugging, raping teen girls in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS — Four middle-aged men have been arrested on suspicion of drugging and sexually assaulting three teenage girls between the ages of 16 and 17, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported on Saturday.

On Friday, deputies from the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station responded to a call along Buena Creek Road, where they learned that three young women had been drugged and assaulted by four men at a location on Woodland Parkway near Mission Hills High School.

With the help of detectives in the San Diego County Sheriff’s Sexual Assault unit, the four men were identified as David Alvarado, 41, Eusebio Aguilera, 35, Aldo Alfonso Cebrian Hernandez, 31, and Samuel Rodriguez, 44, the department said.

The men were booked into the Vista Detention Facility and face multiple charges, including arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes, sexual assault of an unconscious victim, oral copulation with someone under 18, and penetration by a foreign object.

The men will be arraigned on Tuesday, according to Sheriff’s custody records.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sexual Assault Unit at (858) 285-6112 or after hours at (858) 868-3200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.