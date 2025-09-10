Foster son faces trial in Valley Center identity theft case

VALLEY CENTER — The foster son of a Valley Center woman whose skeletal remains were found buried on her ranch earlier this year was ordered today to stand trial on nearly three dozen felony counts related to the alleged fraudulent use of the woman’s identity.

Cedric Von Ferdinand, 33, is accused of using 65-year-old Nadine Jett’s identity to take hundreds of thousands of dollars from her bank account, give himself power of attorney, and transfer her properties to his name.

Von Ferdinand had been acting as a caregiver for Jett, a retired attorney who was battling pancreatic cancer, just before she went missing around late 2023 to early 2024.

Her disappearance prompted sheriff’s investigators to search her 20-acre Oak Creek Road property in July, where they found her buried remains.

Exactly how and when Jett died remains uncertain, and no arrests have been made in connection with her death.

Tiffany Lucci, one of four sisters for whom Jett was a foster mother, was allegedly told by Von Ferdinand that Jett died in Mexico around Easter of 2024, according to testimony from District Attorney’s Office Investigator Mark Kelley.

James Horst, another District Attorney’s Office investigator, said Von Ferdinand told a woman who formerly cared for animals on Jett’s ranch in January of 2024 that her services would no longer be needed because Jett had died about a week prior.

In the months that followed, Von Ferdinand was given power of attorney through documents bearing Jett’s apparent signature and initials.

Jett’s ranch, as well as two properties in Los Angeles County, were transferred to him, and Von Ferdinand also purchased another residence in Los Angeles County, allegedly with money wired from Jett’s bank account. Prosecutors also allege Von Ferdinand siphoned thousands of dollars from Jett’s accounts on a regular basis until about mid-2024.

Before Jett’s body was discovered this year, Kelley testified that investigators could not locate death certificates in either Mexico or the United States to corroborate Von Ferdinand’s statements regarding Jett’s death. Lucci also told investigators that the sisters tried to see Jett in person just before she disappeared, but Von Ferdinand “had reasons why they couldn’t come,” Kelley testified.

Deputy District Attorney John Dunn argued, “His M.O. was to isolate Ms. Jett (and) limit contact to her prior to her death. Once she died, start taking her money and her properties.”

Von Ferdinand’s attorneys have argued that Jett willingly transferred her money and properties to Von Ferdinand.

The defense’s case included testimony from a legal assistant who stated that she had spoken with Jett over Zoom calls intended to facilitate the transfer of her properties to Von Ferdinand. The legal assistant testified that, although Jett looked “frail,” she appeared to be aware of what she was doing. Those Zoom calls also occurred after Jett’s ex-employee was allegedly told Jett had died.

Kerry Steigerwalt, one of Von Ferdinand’s attorneys, said the case against his client “was pushed onto the D.A.’s Office” by the Lucci sisters. The attorney said Jett “didn’t want to have anything to do with the girls,” as opposed to Von Ferdinand, who quit his job in order to care for Jett full-time.

Also charged in the case is Escondido-based notary public Raymond Joseph Alto, 45, who is accused of notarizing documents that prosecutors allege bore Jett’s forged signature.

Next to Jett’s purported signature in a notary journal belonging to Alto is a thumbprint that was later determined to be that of Von Ferdinand.

Alto’s defense attorney, Angelo Reyes, argued Von Ferdinand’s thumbprint was used in part because Jett was too ill to provide it. He also attributed it to Alto performing a “rushed job” in his notary duties.

The power of attorney document also featured the signature of Alto’s brother, who, according to the document, appeared as a witness. However, Alto’s brother denied to investigators that he signed the document, a District Attorney’s investigator testified.

Dunn also argued that another woman living at the Valley Center property saw Von Ferdinand sign and place his thumbprint on a document, which he allegedly told her involved transferring the ranch to him. The woman told investigators this occurred after Jett had died.

“There’s absolutely no logical reason or reasonable explanation — other than fraud — that it’s his fingerprint there,” Dunn said.

Superior Court Judge Lisa Rodriguez agreed with the prosecutor that the details taken together were indicative of fraud.

The judge highlighted the use of Von Ferdinand’s thumbprint and bank records, which showcased numerous transactions and purchases he allegedly made.

Regarding Alto, Rodriguez said she did not believe the discrepancies involving Von Ferdinand’s thumbprint or his brother’s allegedly forged signature were due to a “rushed job,” but rather a “deliberate decision” on his part.

The judge said, “It’s sort of nonsensical to believe somebody was so ill that they couldn’t put their thumbprint on something, but they could sign multiple documents.”

Rodriguez bound both Von Ferdinand and Alto over for trial.

Von Ferdinand is charged with nearly three dozen counts, including forgery, identity theft, and grand theft, while Alto faces eight counts, including perjury, forgery, and identity theft. Both men remain out of custody.