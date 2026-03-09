Flowers Fields springs to life

Eighty million blooms. Fifty acres. Thirteen colors. Ten weeks.

These hefty numbers sum up the Giant Tecolote Ranunculus spectacular that is this year’s event at The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch.

The return of the ranunculus is a sure sign that, while people elsewhere may still be shivering and shoveling snow, spring in Southern California has arrived. And at The Flower Fields, that means massive stripes of vibrant hues that turn the otherwise barren North County coastal hillsides into uncommon expanses of color.

This show will continue through Mother’s Day (May 10).

It’s been a good growing season, said General Manager Fred Clarke, just after opening day, March 1.

“The weather we’ve been having is almost perfect for growing ranunculus. A little hot these last few days, but that will be changing. The crop’s a little early but…the ranunculus look magnificent and we had a lot of great people visiting us.”

Carlsbad resident Berner Moreno and Phoenix resident Erin Cooksey were among those opening day visitors.

“This is the first time we’ve seen this,” Moreno said after snapping a few selfies. “It’s really pretty. We’ve never seen anything like it before.”

Madison Rutter and her brother Tyler Rutter came from Miami to see something uniquely Southern California.

“I’m in the landscape business,” Tyler said, “and these don’t grow in South Florida. It’s fun to see the different varieties of flowers and to spend quality time with my sis.”

The ranunculus bulbs are planted on a schedule that ensures peak color on Easter and Mother’s Day, and the fields bloom starting at the north end.

There also are plenty of additional attractions:

Butterfly Encounter – 1,000-square-foot greenhouse with hundreds of butterflies, including exotic species from other countries.

Sweet Pea Maze – for all ages. Enter and see if you can find the way out.

U-Pick Blueberries – at the north end of the fields. Open Mondays and Tuesdays. Cost: $8 per pint.

Tractor-drawn wagon rides around the fields. Hop on; hop off.

Olive tree grove – 3.5 acres at the north end. Oil sold on site.

Cymbidium greenhouse

Poinsettia greenhouse – features new and traditional varieties from the Ecke Farms.

Multiple flower gardens – enjoy the scent, the beauty and photo ops.

Butterfly and insect glass-and-steel sculptures by Tucson artist Alex Heveri.

Weekly rotating pop-up shops – feature food and gifts.

Check the theflowerfields.com for a list of activities and events, including concerts, throughout the season.