Feeling just Grand

Call me Grandma! I joined this lovely club last week and it has already been filled with amazing moments.

My new grandbaby is a quite perfect little girl and I fell utterly in love at first sight. My son is delightfully besotted with her, and that is a joy like no other to see.

I had to wait a bit longer than most women, because I had my kids quite late. While they are both married, neither chose to procreate in a hurry.

I fear my creaking joints won’t lend themselves to being the kind of a grandma I want to be, but I plan to relish every minute.

I am still awed at the creation of this precious little human. I find all normal pregnancies and births to be a complete, unexplainable miracle.

When everything goes as it should, I stand astonished, because there are so many things that can go awry. But I was given the gift of beautiful children and it was, without question, the best thing I have ever done.

I am also so deeply touched by the singular, extraordinary feeling of watching my baby produce a baby and become a parent. It makes me shake my head in happy wonder.

Meeting my grandbaby, just three days old, flooded me with the happiest memories. I had forgotten when they are so new, they don’t do much but eat, sleep and look adorable. And that is enough.

My son lives 2 ½ hours away, which is too, too far, of course, but better, I know, than grandmas who live states or countries away. I will be happily making that drive, as often as they will have me.

When your daughter-in-law is the mom, it puts a different spin on things. My DIL is wonderful, but I must practice restraint I probably wouldn’t if it was my daughter. Anyone who knows me, knows that takes some real effort.

I want to snuggle that little girl and smother her with kisses from head to toe. I want to talk to her, feed her and burp her and rock her and take her for walks. This will all probably come in time, but I ache to do it right now, right now.

In the meantime, I am content to be the scullery maid, ready to clean house, do dishes and fix meals, so they can ease into being mom and dad and maybe get a little sleep.

My mom did it for me and it’s an absolute labor of love.

All in all, I’m not too shy to say I am feeling pretty darned special about something I had very little to do with.

Jean Gillette is a freelance writer and grinning grandma. Contact her at [email protected].