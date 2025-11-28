FBI: Suspected DC shooter had San Diego connection

SAN DIEGO — The man suspected of shooting two members of a West Virginia National Guard unit in Washington, D.C. — one of whom later died — has a connection to San Diego, the FBI’s chief said Thursday.

FBI Director Kash Patel told reporters that “a search warrant had been executed at the suspect’s last known address in Washington state. Based on what was found at the address, law enforcement was able to find people associated with him in San Diego.”

“During that process, we seized numerous electronic devices to include cell phones, laptops, iPads and other material that is being analyzed as we speak,” Patel continued. “… Interviews were conducted and are going to continue to be conducted, and we will go anywhere in the country or the world where the evidence leads us.”

In an emailed response Thursday, a spokesperson for the FBI’s San Diego office did not provide further details about the case and referred media outlets to “remarks made during the (earlier) press conference.”

On Wednesday afternoon, a man shot two members of the West Virginia National Guard “in an ambush-style attack” in the nation’s capital. Twenty-year-old Spc. Sarah Beckstrom and Pfc. Andrew Wolfe, 24, were in critical condition after undergoing surgery, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said Thursday.

“They are receiving the finest medical care,” Pirro said. “Their families are with them now. It’s not clear how it’s going to end up.”

Beckstrom died later Thursday, officials said.

“A few moments ago, Specialist Sarah Beckstrom passed away from the injuries sustained during yesterday’s horrific shooting. This is not the result we hoped for, but it is the result we all feared,” West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey posted on X.

“Sarah served with courage, extraordinary resolve and an unwavering sense of duty to her state and to her nation,” Morrisey wrote. “She answered the call to serve, stepped forward willingly, and carried out her mission with the strength and character that define the very best of the West Virginia National Guard.

“Today, we honor her bravery and her sacrifice as we mourn the loss of a young woman who gave everything she had in defense of others. We will forever hold her family, her friends and her fellow Guardsmen in our prayers as they grieve what no family should ever have to bear.”

The shooter is believed to have acted alone.

Federal authorities identified the suspect as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national who entered the United States in 2021. According to ABC News, sources said Lakanwal applied for asylum in 2024 and was granted asylum in April under the Trump administration.

CBS reported that CIA officials said Lakanwal “previously worked with the U.S. government, including the CIA, as a member of a partner force in Kandahar that ended in 2021 following the withdrawal from Afghanistan.”

Federal officials said Thursday that the 29-year-old will be charged with three counts of assault with the intent to kill while armed and criminal possession of a weapon.

Officials said Lakanwal — who is married and has five children — “drove from his residence in Bellingham, Washington, to the nation’s capital before the shooting and targeted the Guardsmen.”

Patel described the probe as a “coast-to-coast investigation,” and added that officials “are interviewing individuals at the suspect’s home and in San Diego.”

Following the shooting, the Trump administration suspended processing all immigration requests from Afghans, according to a BBC report.

The leader of a San Diego-based nonprofit that helps relocate and resettle Afghan allies said Thursday that the Afghan community “should not be scapegoated because of the shooting.”

“Afghan wartime allies risked their lives for U.S. missions,” said Shawn VanDiver, president and board chairman of AfghanEvac. “This single act does not reflect Afghan values, AfghanEvac partners or the tens of thousands of Afghans building safe, productive lives in the U.S.

“This individual’s case appears to be a tragic outlier — not a pattern,” he added. “Claims about ‘vetting failures’ are premature and not supported by evidence.”

An Afghan group representative sent a statement that strongly condemns the shooting.

“It is the isolated and irresponsible action of a single individual and in no way represents the Afghan community or the values of Afghan immigrants in the United States,” wrote Lal Gul Lal, on behalf of the Alliance of Afghan Communities in the United States.

“First and foremost, we extend our deepest condolences to the family of the fallen service member and our prayers for the full recovery of the injured soldier,” Lal added.