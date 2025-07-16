FBI executes search warrant at Carlsbad home

CARLSBAD — The FBI executed a court-authorized search warrant early Tuesday morning at a Carlsbad home along Meadow Drive.

Federal agents and officers with the Carlsbad Police Department arrived at the home around 6:30 a.m. on July 15, briefly detaining the individuals present during the search. All persons at the house were released following the sweep.

A spokesperson for the FBI’s San Diego Field Office confirmed the search but declined to comment on whether there is an ongoing investigation related to the home or its residents.

“We can confirm we conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity around Meadow Drive in Carlsbad today where we executed a federal search warrant; however, per DOJ standard practice, we neither confirm nor deny an investigation and have no further comment or information,” the field office said.

The Coast News has confirmed that the home targeted in the search is the home of Zaid Gitesatani, 27, an online vigilante who targets sexual predators in San Diego County under the name Ghost.

Gitesatani’s page, known as Creep Catcher (CC) Unit, has posted hundreds of videos of individuals caught on video attempting to meet minors for sex in several North County cities.

The circumstances and subjects prompting the search remain unclear.

No federal charges have been filed against Gitesatani as of Wednesday morning, a clerk with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California confirmed.