Legal Notices, July 18, 2025

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (07/25, 08/08, etc.) 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Hansen Boundary Adjustment; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-007635-2024; FILING DATE: January 28, 2025; APPLICANT: Eric Hansen; LOCATION: 2458 Montgomery Ave (APN: 261-111-23); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Request for a boundary adjustment and coastal development permit to consolidate two existing legal lots into one; ZONING/OVERLAY: R11, Special Study, Scenic View/Coastal Overlay zones; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: Exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines section 15305(a) which exempts minor lot line adjustments (including lot consolidation) that do not result in the creation of any new parcel. The project meets these criteria. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development; STAFF CONTACT: Charlotte Brenner, Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2784 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, JULY 28, 2025 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular coastal development permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 07/18/2025 CN 30862

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (07/25, 08/08, etc.) 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: 973 Saxony Rd ADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-007749-2024 / BLDR-033234-2024; FILING DATE: 12/3/2024; APPLICANT: Sam Wilson; LOCATION: 975 Saxony Rd (APN: 254-361-05); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Construct an attached Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU); ZONING/OVERLAY: R3/Coastal Overlay zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: Exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines Section 15303(a) – Class 3 – (New Construction or Conversion of Small Structures) exempts the construction of secondary (accessory) dwelling units in a residential zone from environmental review. The project meets these criteria. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development STAFF CONTACT: Fran Carr, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2738 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, JULY 28, 2025 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular coastal development permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 07/18/2025 CN 30861

CITY OF VISTA NOTICE INVITING BIDS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids will be received by the City Clerk of the chartered City of Vista for furnishing all plant, labor, services, materials, tools, equipment, supplies, transportation, utilities and all other items and facilities necessary therefore, as provided in the Contract Documents, for the “2025 PEDESTRIAN MOBILITY SIDEWALK PROJECT (CIP NOS. 8290)” in strict accordance with the Project Specifications and Plans on file at the City of Vista Engineering Department. All Bidders are required to submit their bid electronically through the City’s Electronic Bidding System (OpenGov Procurement). Hardcopy bids will not be accepted. Bidders must register by creating a free account with OpenGov Procurement at: https://secure.procurenow.com/signup. Registered bidders may obtain bid materials and view submission procedures at: https://secure.procurenow.com/portal/cityofvista Bidders must also download the bid solicitation to appear on the Bidder’s List as a “Prospective Bidder,” receive addenda, and submit a bid. Bids shall be submitted electronically no later than 2:00 P.M. on THURSDAY, AUGUST 14, 2025. Immediately after the bid submission deadline, bids will be unsealed and posted at: https://secure.procurenow.com/portal/cityofvista. OpenGov Procurement will determine the official time for the advertised bid opening and such determination will be final. Bid Tabulation results will be available through OpenGov Procurement. Any bids not received in a timely manner on the Bid Opening Date, as described above, will not be considered. Note: The City of Vista complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act. If you require reasonable accommodations for the bid opening, please contact the Office of the City Clerk, 760-639-6125, at least forty-eight (48) hours prior to the bid opening. The Work to be constructed is located on the West side of East Indian Rock Road at Nicole, along the frontage of 247-259 E Indian Rock Rd in the City of Vista, California. The Work generally consists of: stormwater pollution prevention and erosion control, demolition and removal/disposal, traffic control and construction staging, clearing and grubbing, site grading and subgrade preparation, aggregate base, PCC curb & cutter, PCC and AC driveway, PCC sidewalk, asphalt concrete paving for street structural section repair, signing and striping, and adjustments of existing utilities to final grade, utility coordination, signing, restriping and other related work. The Contractor shall possess a valid California Class A General Engineering Contractor License at the time that the Contract is awarded, and shall maintain said license(s) in good standing at all times during performance of the Work. The Engineer’s Opinion of Probable Construction Cost for this Project is Two Hundred Thousand Dollars ($200,000) for the base bid items. All Work shall be completed in every detail to the satisfaction of the Agency within One Hundred and Fifty (150) working days after the date of the Notice to Proceed. All project related questions and requests for clarifications, changes, exceptions, and deviations to the terms and conditions set forth in this solicitation shall be submitted via “Q&A” through the City’s Electronic Bidding System, OpenGov Procurement by 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 7, 2025. Kathy Valdez, City Clerk 07/18/2025 CN 30860

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, to consider approving a Site development Plan to allow for the demolition of an existing commercial structure and the construction of a four-story mixed-use structure consisting of 5,406 square feet of office and commercial space, 23 multiple-family residential apartment units (20 one-bedroom units, 3 two-bedroom units) and 24 covered parking spaces. Two 50% density bonuses allowing 12 additional units above base residential density are requested, with the dedication of 2 units for very-low-income households (15% of the base density) and dedication of 2 units for moderate-income households (15% of the base density). The 0.46-acre project site is located at 2621 Roosevelt Street in the northwest quadrant of the city, within the Village and Barrio Master Plan, and within Local Facilities Management Zone 1, and more particularly described as: THAT PORTION OF LOT 23 OF SEASIDE LANDS, IN THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 1722, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, JULY 28, 1921, LYING NORTHEASTERLY OF A STRAIGHT LINE CONNECTING THE MID-POINTS OF THE NORTHWESTERLY AND SOUTHEASTERLY LINES OF SAID LOT. Whereas, on April 2, 2025, the City of Carlsbad Planning Commission voted 4-0-3 (Commissioners Burrows, Lafferty, and Stine absent) to recommend approval of a site development plan. Environmental Action: In accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), an exemption determination is recommended for adoption in compliance with CEQA 15332, Class 32, In-Fill Development Projects. Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after Friday, July 25, 2025, on the city’s website at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas. If you have any questions, please contact Senior Planner Kyle Van Leeuwen in the Planning Division at (442) 339 -2611 or [email protected]. The meeting can be viewed online at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas or on the city’s cable channel. In addition, written comments may be submitted to the City Council at or prior to the hearing via U.S. Mail to the attention of Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, or via email to [email protected]. If you challenge the decision on the Site Development Plan in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. CASE FILE: SDP 2024-0001 (DEV2024-0014) CASE NAME: THE ROOSEVELT PUBLISH: FRIDAY, JULY 18, 2025 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 07/18/2025 CN 30859

PUBLIC NOTICE LEUCADIA WASTEWATER DISTRICT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on July 9, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Leucadia Wastewater District held a public hearing to consider adoption of Ordinance 149 which approves a Reimbursement Agreement for SCOTT AND KATHLEEN ALDERN (“DEVELOPER”) and provides for collection of a reimbursement fee from properties benefited by sewer facilities constructed by Developer. Following the public hearing, Directors Elaine Sullivan, Rolando Saldana, Matthew Brown, Chris Roesink, and Robert Pacilio voted to adopt Ordinance No. 149. The properties and reimbursement fee schedule are set forth below and complete copies of the Ordinance and Reimbursement Agreement are available for review at the District office. ORDINANCE NO. 149 AN ORDINANCE OF THE LEUCADIA WASTEWATER DISTRICT APPROVING REIMBURSEMENT AGREEMENT FOR SCOTT AND KATHLEEN ALDERN BE IT ORDAINED by the Board of Directors of the Leucadia Wastewater District as follows: Section 1. Approval. The Reimbursement Agreement by and between the Leucadia Wastewater District and Scott and Kathleen Aldern, attached hereto as Exhibit A (“Reimbursement Agreement), is approved by the District Board of Directors. Section 2. Reimbursement Connection Fee. A Reimbursement Connection Fee in accordance with the terms of the Reimbursement Agreement is hereby approved. Section 3. Execution and Implementation. The General Manager shall execute the Reimbursement Agreement of behalf of the District and take all other actions necessary to carry out its terms. PASSED AND ADOPTED at a regular meeting of the Board of Directors of Leucadia Wastewater District held July 9, 2025 by the following vote: AYES: Saldana, Brown, Pacilio, Sullivan, Roesink NOES: None. ABSENT: None. ABSTAIN: None. /s/Rolando Saldana President ATTEST: /s/ Paul J. Bushee General Manager REIMBURSEMENT AGREEMENT THIS AGREEMENT is entered into by and between the Leucadia Wastewater District, a County Water District, organized and existing under Division 12 of the California Water Code (“DISTRICT”) and Scott and Kathleen Aldern (“DEVELOPER”). R-E-C-I-T-A-L-S DEVELOPER owns property in San Diego County within the service jurisdiction of DISTRICT: 1143 Eolus Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. DEVELOPER desires service to its property from DISTRICT. As a condition of providing service, DISTRICT required that DEVELOPER extend existing facilities and/or oversize facilities to meet DISTRICT standards for sewer service and provide for service to other property owners within the area near DEVELOPER’s property. DEVELOPER has constructed facilities pursuant to DISTRICT direction and the Leucadia Wastewater District Agreement to Improve Subdivision Sewers dated August 16, 2023 (“Agreement to Improve Sewers”) between DISTRICT and DEVELOPER as shown on the plans and specifications prepared by Josh Ziegler with Spear & Associates, Inc. and identified as City of Encinitas, Public Improvement Plans for 1143 Eolus Avenue APN 254-392-17. DISTRICT and DEVELOPER, by this Agreement, desire to enter into a reimbursement contract in accordance with the provisions of the DISTRICT’s Standard Specifications for Privately Constructed Wastewater Facilities (“Standard Specifications”). C-O-V- E-N-A- N-T- S Conditions Precedent to Execution of Agreement. The sewer facilities subject to this Agreement (“new facilities”) shall be completed in accordance with the Agreement to Improve Sewers and all other DISTRICT rules and regulations prior to execution of this Agreement. As a further condition precedent to DISTRICT’s obligation to execute this Agreement, DEVELOPER agrees to provide in a form acceptable to DISTRICT all documents DISTRICT deems necessary for acceptance and acquisition of facilities that are intended for dedication to DISTRICT. Documents shall include, but are not limited to: Easements, grants of fee interests, subordination agreements and recorded notices of completion. Notices of completion shall be recorded by DEVELOPER. Administrative Costs. Concurrent with execution of this Agreement, DEVELOPER shall pay the DISTRICT all administrative costs attributable to the establishment of this Agreement, including, but not limited to, engineering, legal and administrative staff time to calculate reimbursement amounts and finalized the terms of this Agreement. These Administrative costs shall not be reimbursed, and DEVELOPER shall not be required to pay the DISTRICT any additional administrative fees for this Agreement. Reimbursable Costs. Reimbursable costs consist of the actual cost to design and construct the new facilities (“Project Costs”), less the portion attributable to providing sewer service to DEVELOPER’s property (“Reimbursable Costs”), as determined by the DISTRICT and shown on Exhibit A (“Location Map”) and Exhibit B (“Reimbursable Costs”), attached hereto. Reimbursable Costs are limited to costs the DISTRICT has determined are reasonably related to new facilities. Term. The term of this Agreement and DISTRICT’s obligation to reimburse DEVELOPER shall expire ten (10) years from the Agreement’s Effective Date. Thereafter, DISTRICT shall have no further obligation to reimburse DEVELOPER. During the last year of the initial Agreement term, DEVELOPER may request an extension of the Agreement term in accordance with the general District Ordinance governing reimbursement agreements, Ordinance 117, as may be amended from time to time. The request must be in writing and be received by the District at least ninety (90) days before the expiration date of the Agreement. The District will consider the request in good faith taking into consideration, among other things, whether DEVELOPER has complied with the terms of the AGREEMENT during the initial term, the administrative burden of prior reimbursement fee collection and distribution efforts, and the likelihood that additional reimbursement payments would be made during an extended term. Reimbursement. During the ten (10) year term of this Agreement, and if extended, during the extended term of this Agreement, subject to DISTRICT’s actual ability to collect such costs, DISTRICT shall charge property owners who utilize the new facilities their proportionate share of the Reimbursable Costs plus three percent (3%) interest per annum, simple, non compounding, from the effective date of this Agreement (“Reimbursement Fee”). The Reimbursement Fee for each property owner has been determined by the DISTRICT, using its best estimate of the number of parcels and equivalent dwelling units (“EDUs”) that could utilize the new facilities. The DISTRICT’s determination of what properties will be subject to a Reimbursement Fee and the estimated amount each will be charged is set forth on Exhibit B. The DISTRICT shall also charge an administrative fee equivalent to 5% of the Reimbursement Fee charged to a property owner, which shall be paid to the DISTRICT. The Reimbursement Fee and administrative fee shall be in addition to the standard fees charged by the DISTRICT for new service. Reimbursement Fees actually collected shall then be distributed to DEVELOPER. Reimbursement Fees paid to the DISTRICT shall not accrue additional interest. Payment of interest to DEVELOPER shall be limited to interest received from property owners as part of their Reimbursement Fee. In the event DISTRICT reimburses DEVELOPER its share of the total Reimbursable Costs prior to the end of the Agreement term, DISTRICT’s obligation to reimburse the DEVELOPER shall terminate. Termination. In the event of termination of this Agreement, DEVELOPER shall have no further interest or right of reimbursement from DISTRICT and all revenues subsequently received by DISTRICT shall be the sole property of DISTRICT. Records. DEVELOPER warrants that DEVELOPER has kept accurate records of the actual construction costs, according to accepted engineering and accounting principles. DEVELOPER has provided such records to the DISTRICT offices for inspection as requested by DISTRICT. Warranties. DEVELOPER further warrants that there are no liens, stop notices or claims against the project; that the legal time for filing any such claims, notices or liens has expired; and agrees to defend, indemnify and hold DISTRICT harmless for any or all such liens, notices or claims. Reimbursement Payments. Reimbursement checks shall be hand delivered or be mailed to DEVELOPER at the address provided pursuant to Paragraph 15.8 of this Agreement within ninety (90) days of receipt by DISTRICT. In the event a reimbursement check is not cashed within ninety (90) days of hand delivery or mailing, it shall be deemed unclaimed and the DISTRICT shall have the right to retain the payment and shall have no further obligation to pay the DEVELOPER. Further, if a payment mailed to the most current address provided to the DISTRICT in accordance with Paragraph 15.8 is returned to the DISTRICT because the address is no longer valid and the DEVELOPER fails to provide a change of address in accordance with Paragraph 15.8 or personally appear at the DISTRICT office to claim the payment within an additional ninety (90) days, the DISTRICT shall have the right to retain the DEVELOPER’s proportionate share and shall have no further obligation to pay DEVELOPER. No Guarantees. DEVELOPER understands and acknowledges that that DISTRICT will not compel property owners to utilize the sewer facilities. Further DISTRICT cannot guarantee that DISTRICT will be able to collect Reimbursable Costs from all property owners who connect to the facilities. DISTRICT agrees to make reasonable efforts to collect costs from new connections. Further, DEVELOPER understands that the Reimbursement Fee calculated by DISTRICT may not reflect the number of properties that will ultimately utilize the sewer facilities. The number of users could be more or less than DISTRICT estimates, and DISTRICT does not warrant or promise that DEVELOPER will recover all Reimbursable Costs. Miscellaneous Provision. 15.1 Applicable Law. This Agreement and any disputes relating to this Agreement shall be construed under the laws of the State of California. 15.2 Venue. In the event of any legal or equitable proceeding to enforce or interpret the terms or conditions of this Agreement, the parties agree that venue shall lie only in the federal or state courts in or nearest to the North County Judicial District, County of San Diego, State of California. 15.3 Attorney’s Fees. In the event a lawsuit to enforce or interpret the terms of this Agreement is brought by either party, the prevailing party shall be entitled to all reasonable attorney’s fees and costs in addition to any other relief granted by law. 15.4 Assignment. DEVELOPER shall not be entitled to assign all or any portion of its respective rights or obligations as specified in the Agreement without obtaining the prior written consent of the DISTRICT. Any purported assignment without the DISTRICT’s prior written consent shall be void. 15.5 Entire Agreement. This Agreement, together with all exhibits attached hereto, contains all representations and the entire understanding regarding reimbursement between the parties. No other representations are intended or shall be implied. Any prior correspondence, memoranda or agreements, whether or not such correspondence, memoranda or agreements are in conflict with this Agreement, are intended to be replaced in total by this Agreement and any exhibits to this Agreement. However, this Agreement does not supersede other DISTRICT ordinances and agreements relating to DEVELOPER’s construction of sewer facilities, including among other things, the DISTRICT Standard Specifications and the Agreement to Improve Sewers. 15.6 Personal Nature of Agreement and Binding Effect. This Agreement is personal and does not run with the land. The transfer or sale of any DEVELOPER property does not alter the DEVELOPER’s right of reimbursement. Further the terms of this Agreement are binding on all successors, heirs and assigns, and they must also comply with the terms of this Agreement, including provisions regarding assignment in Paragraph 15.4 and Notice in Paragraph 15.8. 15.7 Unenforceable Provision. The terms, conditions and covenants of this Agreement shall be construed whenever possible as consistent with all applicable laws and regulations. To the extent that any provisions of the Agreement as so interpreted are held to violate any applicable law or regulation, the remaining provisions shall nevertheless be carried into full force and effect and remain enforceable. 15.8 Notices. All reimbursements, letters, statements or notices required pursuant to this Agreement shall be deemed effective upon posting in the United States mail to the following addresses:

TO DISTRICT: TO DEVELOPER:

Attention: General Manager Scott and Kathleen Aldern

Leucadia Wastewater District 1143 Eolus Avenue

1960 La Costa Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024

Carlsbad, CA 92009

The addresses above shall be presumed correct, unless a party is notified in writing of a change. Any change of address notice shall clearly state that it is intended to replace the address set forth in Paragraph 15.8 of this Agreement. Further, notice of an address change shall not be valid unless it has been delivered personally to the DISTRICT or by way of certified mail that has been signed and acknowledged by the DISTRICT. 15.9 Effective Date. This Agreement and the Reimbursement Fees it authorizes shall become effective as of July 9, 2025 (“Effective Date”), upon the adoption of a DISTRICT ordinance approving the Agreement and its execution by the parties.

“DISTRICT” ‘DEVELOPER”

BY: /s/ Paul J. Bushee BY: /s/ Scott Aldern 6/13/2025

BY: BY: /s/ Katleen Aldern 6/13/2025

EXHIBIT B REIMBURSEMENT AGREEMENT FOR. 1143 EOLUS AVENUE REIMBURSEMENT TABLE

Development Property (Parcel A) .Address: 1143 Eolus Avenue

Project Costs: $197,569.41

Reimbursable Costs: $148,177.05

Exhibit A Assessor Encinitas Approx. Est Share of Project Cost Amount to Reimburse

Parcel Parcel No Zoning Acres EDU’s Parcel A

A 254-392-17 R3 0.44 1 $49,392.35 –

B 254-392-18 R3 0.63 1 $49,392.35 $49,392.35

C 254-3911-38 R3 0.31 1 $49,392.35 $49,392.35

D 254-391-34 R3 0.45 1 $49,392.35 $49,392.35

Total – – 1.83 4 $197,569.40 $148,177.05

Notes: (1) The Estimated Reimbursement Fee is calculated by dividing the Reimbursable Portion of the Project Costs by the assumed number of EDUs per parcel that could connect to the new facilities. Current calculations assume a total of 4 eligible EDUs. (2) Reimbursement Fees shall include interest at the rate of three percent (3%) per annum from the Effective Date (3) Once a Reimbursement Fee has been paid, it is final and not subject to adjustment. However, if during the term of this Agreement, the number of eligible EDUs increases due to a parcel split or other circumstance, then the Reimbursement Fee may be adjusted for new connections by dividing the balance of unpaid Reimbursable Costs by the revised estimate of eligible EDUs that still could connect to the sewer system. Such adjustments shall only be made for new connections to the sewer system. No adjustments to past reimbursements will be made. 07/18/2025 CN 30857

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT 160 CALLE MAGDALENA ENCINITAS, CA 92024-3633 REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) SIDEWALK CLEANING SERVICES PW-RFP-25-04 The City of Encinitas is requesting contract services to provide professional cleaning maintenance of sidewalks, trash receptacles, and other assets in Downtown Encinitas throughout the year. The intent of this RFP is to select a contractor to professionally perform such services for the City to maintain pedestrian safety and a visually aesthetically pleasing appearance of Historic Downtown City of Encinitas. The work is to be performed in Historic Downtown adjacent to business and residential properties. It is the intent of the City to award a contract, in a form approved by the City Attorney, to the selected firm. COMPLETE RFP / CONTACT INFORMATION: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All proposal documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Proposal clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a proposal, a bidder must register as a vendor (planholder) and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. Bids must be submitted electronically no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 8, 2025 via the PlanetBids website. 07/11/2025, 07/18/2025 CN 30833

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT 160 CALLE MAGDALENA ENCINITAS, CA 92024-3633 REQUEST FOR BID (RFB) ENCINITAS GATEWAY SIGN LED CONVERSION PW-RFB-25-05 The City of Encinitas is requesting contract services to provide professional Gateway Sign repair “LED retrofit” and as needed ongoing maintenance services including, but not limited to: inspections, graffiti removal, repainting, bird deterrent repair & replacement, various related electrical repair and power washing, inventorying and documenting and all other maintenance activities required to maintain the City of Encinitas Gateway Sign in an attractive and usable condition. It is the intent of the City to award a contract, in a form approved by the City Attorney, to the selected firm. Contractors with a valid State California General Engineering A, General Building Contractor B and/or a Specialty Contractor C-10 may bid on this project. COMPLETE RFP / CONTACT INFORMATION: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All proposal documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Proposal clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a proposal, a bidder must register as a vendor (planholder) and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. Bids must be submitted electronically no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 8, 2025 via the PlanetBids website. 07/11/2025, 07/18/2025 CN 30832

DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY Proposed Flood Hazard Determinations for the City of San Marcos, San Diego County, California, Case No. 25-09-0243P. The Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) solicits technical information or comments on proposed flood hazard determinations for the Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM), and where applicable, the Flood Insurance Study (FIS) report for your community. These flood hazard determinations may include the addition or modification of Base Flood Elevations, base flood depths, Special Flood Hazard Area boundaries or zone designations, or the regulatory floodway. The FIRM and, if applicable, the FIS report have been revised to reflect these flood hazard determinations through issuance of a Letter of Map Revision (LOMR), in accordance with Title 44, Part 65 of the Code of Federal Regulations. These determinations are the basis for the floodplain management measures that your community is required to adopt or show evidence of having in effect to qualify or remain qualified for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program. For more information on the proposed flood hazard determinations and information on the statutory 90-day period provided for appeals, please visit FEMA’s website at https://www.floodmaps.fema.gov/fhm/BFE_Status/bfe_main.asp , or call the FEMA Mapping and Insurance eXchange (FMIX) toll free at 1-877-FEMA MAP (1-877-336-2627). 07/11/2025, 07/18/2025 CN 30825

CITY OF ENCINITAS Summary vacation of an existing Irrevocable Offer of Dedication Vacations are a process in which the City abandons unused public right-of-way and utility easements. Encinitas City Council will consider the following Summary Vacation on October 8, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. or as soon as possible, thereafter. If you have any comments, please submit them in writing to our office by September 24, 2025 to Leia Cabrera, Principal Engineer – Land Development, City of Encinitas at [email protected]. File No. SUB-006889-2024 Location: 1089 Rancho Santa Fe Rd., Encinitas, CA 92024 APN: 264-143-02-00 Applicant: Rick Coffman Owner: Doug and Jennifer McQueen Description: Portion of Parcel 1 of Parcel No. 77-0461-A per irrevocable offer of dedication (IOD) granted to the County of San Diego on June 27, 1977. 07/11/2025, 07/18/2025 CN 30824

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT – FACILITY MAINTENANCE SECTION 160 CALLE MAGDALENA ENCINITAS, CA 92024-3633 REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) FACILITIES CONDITION ASSESSMENT PW-RFP-25-03 The City intends to retain consultant services to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the current condition of City facilities and accommodations, and to produce a long-term facility maintenance plan covering the next 10-year period. It is the intent of the City to award a contract, in a form approved by the City Attorney, to the selected firm. The City reserves the right to further negotiate the terms and conditions of the contract. COMPLETE RFP / CONTACT INFORMATION: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All proposal documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Proposal clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a proposal, a bidder must register as a vendor (planholder) and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. Proposals must be submitted electronically no later than 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 24, 2025 via the PlanetBids. 07/11/2025, 07/18/2025 CN 30823

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT 160 CALLE MAGDALENA ENCINITAS, CA 92024-3633 REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FACILITY JANITORIAL SERVICES PW-RFP-25-06 The City of Encinitas is requesting contract services to provide professional janitorial services for various facilities owned and operated by the City. The selected firm will be expected to be timely, consistent, and provide a cost-effective service to ensure clean and safe office facilities for employees and customers doing business with the City. It is the intent of the City to award a contract, in a form approved by the City Attorney, to the selected firm. COMPLETE RFP / CONTACT INFORMATION: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All proposal documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Proposal clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a proposal, a bidder must register as a vendor (planholder) and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. Bids must be submitted electronically no later than 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 15, 2025 via the PlanetBids website. 07/11/2025, 07/18/2025 CN 30822

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS EL CAMINO REAL AND VIA MOLENA STORM DRAIN REPLACEMENT (CD25A) Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on July 29, 2025. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately upon bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: The demolition and removal of an existing 140’ long, 36”x24” concrete encased elliptical corrugated metal pipe and an existing 22’ long, 18” reinforced concrete pipe that crosses El Camino Real, north of the Via Molena intersection. After removal, the pipes will be replaced with a 30” and 18” reinforced concrete pipes, respectively, and contain cleanout structures at the junctions. The restoration of road surface along the proposed alignment will include replacement of asphalt concrete, concrete sidewalk, concrete spandrel, concrete median, curb and gutter, median curbs, and existing landscaping. Road striping and traffic loops will be replaced in kind. Engineer’s Estimate – $392,000 The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. FIFTY PERCENT “OWN FORCES” REQUIREMENT: Any bid that proposes performance of more than 50 percent of the work by subcontractors or owner operator/lessors or otherwise to be performed by forces other than the Bidder’s own organization will be rejected as non-responsive. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Contractors shall be responsible for obtaining all addendums for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. BID INFORMATION: Bids shall be submitted electronically to the city utilizing PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) No bid will be considered unless it is made on a proposal form furnished by the City. The work shall be in strict conformity with the Contract documents. In order to bid this project, the Contractor must have at the time of bid award a valid Class A State of California Contractor’s License in good standing and must maintain said license in good standing throughout the course of the project. Certain specialty licenses may be required of certain work as set forth in the plans and specifications. The Contractor is responsible to ensure that all proper licenses are maintained. No bid will be awarded to a Contractor who is not licensed in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 9, Division 3 of the Business and Professions Code. Withdrawal of bids by Contractor shall not be permitted for a period of ninety (90) days after the date set for the opening thereof. BID SECURITY: Each bid must be accompanied by cash, certified or cashier’s check, or bidder’s bond made payable to the City of Encinitas for an amount equal to at least ten percent (10%) of the amount bid, such guarantee to be forfeited should the bidder to whom the contract is awarded fail to enter into the contract. PRE-BID QUESTIONS: The City will answer information requests on this project up to Noon on July 22nd, 2025. After Noon on July 22nd, 2025, no more questions or information requests will be answered. All questions regarding this project shall be submitted through PlanetBids. All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of the Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates, clarifications, and addenda. LIQUIDATED DAMAGES: The Contractor shall pay to the City of Encinitas the sum of Three Thousand Six Hundred Dollars ($3,600) per day for each and every calendar day of unexcused total project delay in completing the work in excess of the number of working days prescribed above. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 7203, these liquidated delay damages shall not limit the other express terms of this public works contract. EQUALS: Notwithstanding if the project plans or specifications designate specific brands, materials, items or trade names, the Bidder may submit proposed equals to the Contract, pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 3400. Any contractor seeking a request for a substitution of “an equal” item shall submit all necessary data substantiating a request at least ten business days prior to the bid opening date. RIGHT TO REJECT ALL BIDS: The City reserves the right to reject all bids at its sole discretion and to waive any immaterial irregularities or informalities in the bids received. PREVAILING WAGE AND ENFORCEMENT COMPLIANCE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. The Prevailing Wage Determination for this project is 2025-1 A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices or may be found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. Certified Payroll records shall be maintained by the contractor and copies of the certified payroll shall be electronically sent to the Department of Industrial Relations and be delivered to the City at the end of each month during the entire duration of the project. The project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to https://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html. COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. SUBLETTING AND SUBCONTRACTING FAIR PRACTICES ACT: Contractor shall comply with sections 4100 et. seq. of the Public Contracts Code (“Subletting and Subcontracting Fair Practices Act) in all respects. The City is the “duly authorized officer” for the purposes of sections 4107 and 4107.5. PERFORMANCE AND PAYMENT BONDS: Each bid shall be accompanied by security in a form and amount as required by law. The successful bidder will be required to furnish a Payment Bond for one hundred percent (100%), and a Performance Bond for one hundred percent (100%) of the contract amount prior to execution of the contract. The City requires the awarded contractor obtain Payment and Performance bonds, issued by an admitted carrier, qualified to do business in California, as required by Code of Civil Procedure Section 995.120. Pursuant to Public Contract Code section 22300, the City permits the substitution of securities for any moneys withheld to ensure performance under the contract, or, alternatively, the contractor may request and the City may make payment of retentions earned directly to the escrow agent at the expense of the Contractor. NONDISCRIMINATION: During the performance of this contract, the contractor and its subcontractors shall not deny the contract’s benefits to any person on the basis of race or color; religion; national origin or ancestry, physical disability; mental disability or medical condition; marital status; sex or sexual orientation; age, with respect to persons over the age of 40; and pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions; nor shall they discriminate unlawfully against any employee or applicant for employment because of race or color; religion; national origin or ancestry, physical disability; mental disability or medical condition; marital status; sex or sexual orientation; age, with respect to persons over the age of 40; and pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions. Contractor shall ensure that the evaluation and treatment of employees and applicants for employment are free of such discrimination. PROJECT ADMINISTRATION: All questions relative to this project prior to the opening of bids, shall be submitted through PlanetBids. All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. Please see section titled PRE-BID QUESTIONS above. The bidder shall not rely upon any representations made by City representatives in preparing its bid, but rather, rely solely upon the written Contract Documents and any contract addenda issued prior to bid opening. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 07/11/2025, 07/18/2025 CN 30810

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE ADOPTED Ordinance No. 2025-1560 Ordinance No. 2025-1560 – an ordinance of the City Council of the City of San Marcos, California, approving the Armorlite Lofts Specific Plan (SP 23-0001) for a 165-unit mixed-use development with 5,600 square feet of commercial area. Ordinance No. 2025-1560 was introduced on June 24, 2025, and adopted by the City Council on July 8, 2025, by the following roll call vote: AYES: SANNELLA, MUSGROVE, JONES, NUÑEZ. NOES: NONE. ABSENT: LEBLANG. A certified copy is posted in the office of the City Clerk at 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA. Phillip Scollick, City Clerk, City of San Marcos. SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE ADOPTED Ordinance No. 2025-1561 Ordinance No. 2025-1561 – an ordinance of the City Council of the City of San Marcos, California, approving a Rezone of 2.44 acres from Public Institutional (P-I) to Specific Plan Area (SPA) for the Armorlite Lofts Specific Plan. Ordinance No. 2025-1561 was introduced on June 24, 2025, and adopted by the City Council on July 8, 2025, by the following roll call vote: AYES: SANNELLA, MUSGROVE, JONES, NUÑEZ. NOES: NONE. ABSENT: LEBLANG. A certified copy is posted in the office of the City Clerk at 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA. Phillip Scollick, City Clerk, City of San Marcos. 07/18/2025 CN 30854

T.S. No. 25-73528 APN: 157-711-41-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/16/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: KEVIN DAICHI BRACKEEN, A SINGLE MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS LAW, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 12/20/2022, as Instrument No. 2022-0474256, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 8/20/2025 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $747,262.37 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4791 MACADAMIA COURT OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA 92057 Described as follows: As more fully described in said Deed of Trust A.P.N #.: 157-711-41-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-866-539-4173 or visit this internet website www.servicelinkauction.com, using the 25-73528. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 1-866-539-4173, or visit this internet website www.servicelinkauction.com, using the 25-73528 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 7/11/2025 ZBS LAW, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: 1-866-539-4173 www.servicelinkauction.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 44440 Pub dates 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30858

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000010366557 Title Order No.: 250047679 FHA/VA/PMI No.: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 01/29/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER & WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 02/12/2003 as Instrument No. 2003-0161078 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: JOSEPH R. POSLADEK III, A SINGLE MAN, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 08/08/2025 TIME OF SALE: 9:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3456 HOLLYBERRY DRIVE, VISTA, CALIFORNIA 92084 APN#: 181-270-41-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $458,865.88. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 833-561-0243 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000010366557. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder”, you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 833-561-0243, or visit this internet website WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM using the file number assigned to this case 00000010366557 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 833-561-0243 WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER & WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER & WEISS, LLP as Trustee 3990 E. Concours Street, Suite 350 Ontario, CA 91764 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 06/26/2025 A-4846701 07/18/2025, 07/25/2025, 08/01/2025 CN 30852

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No.: 24-212074 A.P.N.: 259-104-10-00 Property Address.: 933 AVENIDA DE SAN CLEMENTE, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED JULY 09, 2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. The property described heretofore is being sold “as is”. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor(s): GREGORY PAUL BOTTA AND LAUREN BOTTA Duly Appointed Trustee: Robertson, Anschutz, Schneid, & Crane, LLP DEED OF TRUST Recorded on August 30, 2022 at Instrument No 2022-0346911 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California Sale Date: 8/4/2025 Sale Time: 10:00 AM Sale Location: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $362,172.90 (Estimated) Street Address or other common designation of real property: 933 AVENIDA DE SAN CLEMENTE, ENCINITAS, CA, 92024. See Legal Description – Exhibit “A” attached here to and made a part hereof. LEGAL DESCRIPTION – EXHIBIT A THE FOLLOWING REAL PROPERTY IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA: LOT 45, OAK KNOLLS UNIT#1, IN THE CITY IN ENCINITAS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF NO. 4246 FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY ON JULY 21, 1959. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDER(S): If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER(S): The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866-684-2727) or visit the website http://www.servicelinkasap.com a using the file number assigned to this case 24-212074. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT(S): Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to California Civil Code Section 2924m. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48-hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (866-684-2727) or visit the website http://www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case 24-212074 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15-days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45-days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder”, you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Robertson, Anschutz, Schneid & Crane, LLP Date: 6/30/2025 By:Marisol Nagata, Esq: Authorized Signatory 13010 Morris Road, Suite 450 Alpharetta, GA 30004 Phone: 858-997-1304 SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT HTTP://WWW.SERVICELINKASAP.COM. PLEASE CALL (866-684-2727). FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION, The above-named trustee may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. CA DPFI Debt Collection License # 11461-99; NMLS ID 2591653. To the extent your original obligation was discharged or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy under Title 11 of the United States Code, this notice is for compliance and/or informational purposes only and does not constitute an attempt to collect a debt or to impose personal liability for such obligation. However, a secured party retains rights under its security instrument, including the right to foreclose its lien. A-4846893 07/11/2025, 07/18/2025, 07/25/2025 CN 30816

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE File No.:24-252400 A.P.N.:157-67L43-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED JUNE 13, 2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. The property described heretofore is being sold “as is”. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor(s): BERNARDINO CRUZ, A SINGLE MAN AND JUSTINA MARTINEZ, A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: Robertson, Anschutz, Schneid, & Crane, LLP DEED OF TRUST Recorded on July 07, 2006 at Instrument No 2006-0481959 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California Sale Date: 8/11/2025 Sale Time: 10:00 AM Sale Location: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street,El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $289,071.17 (Estimated) Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4783 GARDENIA STREET, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 . See Legal Description – Exhibit “A” attached here to and made a part hereof. LEGAL DESCRIPTION – EXHIBIT A PARCEL 1: LOT 43 OF MURRAY MISSION UNIT NO. 4, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 11080, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY ON NOVEMBER 9, 1984. PARCEL 2: A NON EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT ON AND OVER THE “COMMON AREA” AS DEFINED IN THE RESTATED DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREAFTER MADE, FOR ACCESS, USE, OCCUPANCY, ENJOYMENT, INGRESS AND EGRESS OF THE AMENITIES LOCATED THEREON, SUBJECT TO THE TERMS AND PROVISIONS OF THE RESTATED DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREINAFTER MADE. PARCEL 3: A SIDE YARD EASEMENT OVER, UNDER, UPON AND ACROSS THE APPURTENANT SERVIENT TENEMENT DESCRIBED IN THE SUPPLEMENTAL DECLARATION OF RESTRICTIONS REFERRED TO HEREIN. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDER(S): If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER(S): The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866-684-2727) or visit the website http://www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case 24-252400. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT(S): Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to California Civil Code Section 2924m. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48-hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (866-684-2727) or visit the website http://www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case 24-252400 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15-days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45-days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder”, you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Robertson, Anschutz, Schneid & Crane, LLP Date: 6/30/2025 By: Marisol Nagata, Esq. Authorized Signatory 13010 Morris Road, Suite 450 Alpharetta, GA 30004 Phone: 858-997-1304 SALE INFORMATION CAN HTTP ://WWW.SERVICELINKASAP.COM. PLEASE CALL (866-684-2727). BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION, The above-named trustee may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. CA DPFI Debt Collection License # 11461-99; NMLS ID 2591653. To the extent your original obligation was discharged or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy under Title 11 of the United States Code, this notice is for compliance and/or informational purposes only and does not constitute an attempt to collect a debt or to impose personal liability for such obligation. However, a secured party retains rights under its security instrument, including the right to foreclose its lien. A-4846710 07/11/2025, 07/18/2025, 07/25/2025 CN 30815

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-25-1010935-AB Order No.: 250162712-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/15/2011. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): TONYA PEARSON, TRUSTEE OF THE TONYA LOUISE PEARSON 2009 TRUST, DATED NOVEMBER 9, 2009 Recorded: 4/26/2011 as Instrument No. 2011-0215723 and modified as per Modification Agreement recorded 3/19/2019 as Instrument No. 2019-0096821 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 8/4/2025 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $243,484.67 The purported property address is: 6130 PASEO MONONA, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 221-853-34-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-25-1010935-AB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 619-645-7711, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-25-1010935-AB to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any prospective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION by 5 p.m. on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth in the below signature block. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE POST-SALE OVER BIDDERS: For post-sale information in accordance with Section 2924m(e) of the California Civil Code, use file number CA-25-1010935-AB and call (866) 645-7711 or login to: http://www.qualityloan.com. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Post-Sale Information (CCC 2924m(e)): (866) 645-7711 Reinstatement or Payoff Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION TS No.: CA-25-1010935-AB IDSPub #0249032 7/11/2025 7/18/2025 7/25/2025 CN 30808

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Date of Sale: 08/05/2025 at 9:00 AM. Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN ST., EL CAJON, CA 92020. NOTICE is hereby given that First American Title Insurance Company, a Nebraska Corporation, 1 First American Way, Santa Ana, CA in care of: 400 S. Rampart Blvd, #290 Las Vegas, NV 89145 – Phone: (760) 603-3700, duly appointed Trustee under Notice of Delinquent Assessment (“NDA”), and pursuant to Notice of Default and Election to Sell (“NOD”), will sell at public auction for cash, lawful money of the United States of America, (a cashier’s check payable to said Trustee drawn on a state or national bank, a state or federal credit union, or a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings bank as specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state) all right, title and interest now held under said NDA, to wit: Multiple Timeshare Estates as shown as Legal Description Variables on Schedule “1” (as described in the Declaration recorded on 04/13/2001 as Instrument No. 2001-0229327 as amended) located at 7210 Blue Heron Pl, Carlsbad, CA, 92011 with APN shown herein. The Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address shown herein. All recording references contained herein and on Schedule “1” attached hereto are in the County of San Diego, California. Said sale will be made, without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, as to title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said NDA, plus accrued interest thereon to the date of sale, estimated fees, charges, as shown in sum due on Schedule “1” together with estimated expenses of the Trustee in the amount of $675.00. The claimant, Aviara Residence Club Owner’s Association, a California non-profit mutual benefit corporation, under NDA delivered to Trustee a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. First American Title Insurance Company, a Nebraska Corporation. APN: See Schedule “1”. Batch ID: Foreclosure HOA 135242- FSA15-HOA. Schedule “1”: Lien Recording Date and Reference: 03/25/2025; 2025-0075166; NOD Recording Date and Reference: 04/02/2025; 2025-0082773; Contract No., Legal Description Variables, Owner(s), APN, Sum Due; 1008776, interval no.: 23-14j/41 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 14 season: Gold unit type: 1 use period: annual, Tracey Carr, 215-817-14-41, $2,703.88; 1008816, interval no.: 42-40kl/42 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 40 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Prasong Owlarn and Ammon Owlarn, 215-947-40-42, $3,064.60; 1008913, interval no.: 33-08ef/06 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 08 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Prasong Owlarn and Ammon Owlarn, 215-814-08-06, $2,929.60; 1009490, interval no.: 42-40 cd/38 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 40 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, James V. Beaman, 215-943-40-38, $6,442.14; 1009609, interval no.: 11-21gh/12*e undivided interest: 1/416 lot: 21 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: even year biennial, Chelsea Nguyen and Emmanuella Nguyen, 215-815-21-29, $1,477.30; 1009626, interval no.: 42-36ef/34f*fx undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 36 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, Chelsea Nguyen and Christian Nguyen, 215-944-36-34, $2,929.60; 1009659, interval no.: 23-16cd/28 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 16 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, Joshua A. Grossman and Ariana M. Grossman, 215-813-16-28, $3,227.14; 1009660, interval no.: 33-08-ef/26 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 08 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, Joshua A. Grossman and Ariana M. Grossman and The Unrecorded Interest Of Bettina H. Haeffner, 215-814-08-26, $3,092.14; 1009681, interval no.: 24-17cd/19 undivided interest: 1/104 lot: 17 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Jimmie J. Rodriguez and Joette Rodriguez, 215-813-17-19, $6,577.14; 1009730, interval no.: 53-42cd/14 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 42 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Jimmie J. Rodriguez and Joette Rodriguez, 215-943-42-14, $6,442.14; 1009855, interval no.: 23-16ab/13 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 16 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Valerie Hines and Gary Hines, 215-812-16-13, $3,227.14; 1009963, interval no.: 11-20cd/9 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 20 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Sybil Barrett, 215-813-20-09, $3,227.14; 1010000, interval no.: 43-38i/38 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 38 season: Platinum unit type: 1 use period: annual, Current Trustee Of The Rf Holdings Trust, 215-946-38-38, $2,569.17; 1010001, interval no.: 31-12ef/02; 22-15kl/50 undivided interest: 1/208; 1/312 lot: 12, 15 season: gold; Gold unit type: 2; 2 use period: annual ; annual, Current Trustee Of The Rf Holdings Trust, 215-814-12-02, $10,682.67; 1010002, interval no.: 33-07ef/14 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 07 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Current Trustee Of The Rf Holdings Trust, 215-814-07-14, $5,570.60; 1010003, interval no.: 31-09ab/08 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 09 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Current Trustee Of The Rf Holdings Trust, 215-812-09-08, $5,570.60; 1010161, interval no.: 33-08gh/28; 31-13cd/51 undivided interest: 1/312; 1/208 lot: 08, 13 season: platinum; Gold unit type: 2; 2 use period: annual ; annual, George Carl Noah, 215-815-08-28 and 215-813-13-51, $5,994.20; 1010388, interval no.: 33-08i/47; 33-08i/46; 33-08i/45 undivided interest: 1/312; 1/312; 1/312 lot: 8 and 8 and 8 season: gold; gold; Gold unit type: 1; 1; 1 use period: annual ; annual ; annual, Cmdworx Inc., A Virginia Corporation, 215-816-08-47/215-816-08-46/215-816-08-45, $7,841.64; 1010491, interval no.: 42-40ij/04 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 40 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Mohammad Hussein, 215-946-40-04, $3,227.14; 1010492, interval no.: 31-12ef/05 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 12 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Mohammad Hussein, 215-814-12-05, $3,092.14; 1010493, interval no.: 42-37gh/21 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 37 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Robert B. Paul and The Unrecorded Interest Of The Spouse Of Robert B. Paul, 215-945-37-21, $3,342.14; 1010501, interval no.: 43-38ab/30 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 38 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, Robert B. Paul and The Unrecorded Interest Of The Spouse Of Robert B. Paul, 215-942-38-30, $3,342.14; 1010503, interval no.: 53-42gh/25 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 42 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, Robert B. Paul and The Unrecorded Interest Of The Spouse Of Robert B. Paul, 215-945-42-25, $3,342.14; 1010504, interval no.: 42-37ij/45 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 37 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Jeffrey A. Thorne, 215-946-37-45, $3,227.14; 1010564, interval no.: 11-04ab/20 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 4 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Albert L. Jones, Jr. and Penelope A. Jones, 215-812-04-20, $3,227.14; 1010609, interval no.: 43-41j/03 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 41 season: Gold unit type: 1 use period: annual, Unknown Trustee, Of The Donald Prom; Kimberly C. Prom; Sarah J. Prom; Khemanurith B. Prom, A Trust, 215-947-41-03, $5,481.88; 1010610, interval no.: 42-37kl/09 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 37 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Unknown Trustee, Of The Donald Prom; Kimberly C. Prom; Sarah J. Prom; Khemanurith B. Prom, A Trust, 215-947-37-09, $6,442.14; 1010611, interval no.: 21-18ef/12 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 18 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Unknown Trustee, Trustee Of The Donald Prom; Kimberly C. Prom; Sarah J. Prom; Khemanurith B. Prom, A Trust, 215-814-18-12, $6,442.14; 1010613, interval no.: 43-35cd/21 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 35 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Faraz Monemzadeh and The Unrecorded Interest Of The Spouse Of Faraz Monemzadeh, 215-943-35-21, $6,477.07; 1010618, interval no.: 21-18cd/13 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 18 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Charles Tipton Jr. and Kimberly Tipton, 215-813-18-13, $6,477.07; 10771 G, interval no.: 31-05ef/09 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 05 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Norman E. Segal and Arlene G. Segal, 215-814-05-09, $6,577.14; 1162, interval no.: 11-21cd/25 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 21 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, Lester Dober and Diane L. Dober, 215-813-21-25, $3,064.60; 11898 G, interval no.: 22-15cd/13 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 15 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Mario Jason and Madeline Jason, 215-813-15-13, $6,577.14; 12392 G, interval no.: 31-11ab/08 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 11 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, James A. Casella and Mary C. Casella, Trustees Of The James A. Casella and Mary Claire Casella Revocable Trust, Udot Dated October 15, 1999, 215-812-11-08, $3,227.14; 1267 P1, interval no.: 11-04g/38 and 11-04h/38 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 04 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, Leroy Michael, Jr. and Joanne W. Michael, Trustees Of The Leroy and Joanne Michael Family Trust, Udot Dated March 8, 2000, 215-815-04-38, $3,227.14; 1267 P2, interval no.: 11-04g/39 and 11-04h/39 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 4 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, Leroy Michael, Jr. and Joanne W. Michael, Trustees Of The Leroy and Joanne Michael Family Trust, Udot Dated March 8, 2000, 215-815-04-39, $3,092.14; 12675 G, interval no.: 11-20cd/43 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 20 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Richard A. Schilling and Peggy J. Schilling, 215-813-20-43, $6,577.14; 13627 GX, interval no.: 31-13ef/12 *x undivided interest: 1/416 lot: 13 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: odd year biennial, Russel E. Patterson and Judith A. Patterson, 215-814-13-64, $3,539.08; 13910, interval no.: 33-08cd/22 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 08 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Paul N. Kefer and Carole L. Kefer, Co-Trustees Of The Paul and Carole Kefer Family Trust, 215-813-08-22, $3,064.60; 14507 G, interval no.: 34-06ab/52 undivided interest: 1/104 lot: 06 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, George N. Seide and Teri L. Seide and Steven A. Goff and Kristina K. Goff, 215-812-06-52, $3,227.14; 14557 G, interval no.: 34-06ab/20 undivided interest: 1/104 lot: 06 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Scarlet Friedman, Trustee Of The Friedman Family Trust, Udot Dated 10/29/91, 215-812-06-20, $3,227.14; 14558 G, interval no.: 34-06cd/04 undivided interest: 1/104 lot: 06 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Chandra Kant Singla and Indu Singla, Trustees Of The Singla Family Living Trust, Dated August 31, 2005, 215-813-06-04, $3,227.14; 1476 G, interval no.: 11-20ef/11 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 20 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Albert P.K. Cheung and Julia S. Cheung, 215-814-20-11, $3,227.14; 14835 P1, interval no.: 42-40gh/39 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 40 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, Sheldon Terman and Sheryl Munson, 215-945-40-39, $3,227.14; 15128 G, interval no.: 42-40ef/08 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 40 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Mounzer E. Agha and Douha Safar, 215-944-40-08, $3,227.14; 1546, interval no.: 11-21gh/08*e undivided interest: 1/416 lot: 21 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: even year biennial, Marilyn C. Hahn and Leonard C. Fowler, 215-815-21-25, $1,612.30; 1564 G, interval no.: 11-20ab/12 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 20 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Agnes M. Mulroney, 215-812-20-12, $6,577.14; 1567 G, interval no.: 11-20ef/42 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 20 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Seung-Hae Moon, 215-814-20-42, $3,092.14; 1567 P, interval no.: 11-20ef/39 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 20 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, Seung-Hae Moon, 215-814-20-39, $3,227.14; 15919, interval no.: 42-40ef/18; 42-40ef/02 undivided interest: 1/312; 1/312 lot: 40, 40 season: gold; Gold unit type: 2; 2 use period: annual ; annual, Christopher P. Esposito and Elisa Esposito, 215-944-40-18, 215-944-40-02, $5,994.20; 1640 G, interval no.: 11-20cd/03 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 20 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, William C. White and Patricia A. White, 215-813-20-03, $3,227.14; 17581, interval no.: 34-06cd/19; 34-06cd/18 undivided interest: 1/104; 1/104 lot: 06, 06 season: gold; Gold unit type: 2; 2 use period: annual ; annual, Patrick L. Marsh and Victoria H. Marsh, 215-813-06-18 AND 215-813-06-19, $5,994.20; 18457, interval no.: 42-36gh/41 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 36 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Agnes M. Mulroney, 215-945-36-41, $6,442.14; 18820, interval no.: 31-11cd/52 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 11 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Susan L. Gavagan, 215-813-11-52, $3,227.14; 18908, interval no.: 43-41cd/39 and 43-41ef/14 undivided interest: 1/312; 1/312 lot: 41 season: platinum; Gold unit type: 2; 2 use period: annual ; annual, Joy S. Lenstrom, Not Individually But As Trustee Of The Joy S. Lenstrom Revocable Trust Agreement Dated May 2, 2011, 215-943-41-39 AND 215-944-41-14, $6,319.28; 19436, interval no.: 21-19ab/23 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 19 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Mark Taplinger and Michele Taplinger, 215-812-19-23, $3,064.60; 19806, interval no.: 43-38gh/23 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 38 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Richard W. Janson and Diane Y. Janson, 215-945-38-23, $3,064.60; 20070, interval no.: 31-11cd/30 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 11 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, Judith J. Holt, Trustee Of The Judith J. Holt Mccarthy Trust, Dated May 16, 1991, 215-813-11-30, $3,092.14; 20431, interval no.: 23-16j/19 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 16 season: Gold unit type: 1 use period: annual, Isaac T. Gillam, Iv and Norma Hughes Gillam, Trustees Of The Gillam Family Trust Dated July 31, 1989, 215-817-16-19, $5,481.88; 20489, interval no.: 43-41ab/35 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 41 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, Seth Labadie and The Unrecorded Interest Of The Spouse Of Seth Labadie, 215-942-41-35, $2,974.60; 2054 P1, interval no.: 11-20gh/31 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 20 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, Judith J. Holt-Mccarthy, Trustee Of The Judith J. Holt-Mccarthy Trust Udot Dated May 16, 1991, 215-815-20-31, $3,092.14; 20566, interval no.: 53-42cd/48 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 42 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Agnes M. Mulroney, 215-943-42-48, $6,442.14; 20671, interval no.: 43-411/10; 43-411/11 undivided interest: 1/312; 1/312 lot: 41, 41 season: gold; Gold unit type: 1; 1 use period: annual ; annual, Michael D. Trice and Gail H. Trice, 215-946-41-10; 215-946-41-11, $5,003.34; 21, interval no.: 11-21ef/10e undivided interest: 1/416 lot: 21 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: even year biennial, Terry Durst and The Unrecorded Interest Of The Spouse Of Terry Durst, 215-814-21-27, $1,612.30; 21273, interval no.: 23-16i/15 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 16 season: Gold unit type: 1 use period: annual, Agnes M. Mulroney, 215-818-16-15, $5,346.88; 21298, interval no.: 43-38j/19 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 38 season: Gold unit type: 1 use period: annual, Michael D. Trice and Gail H. Trice, 215-947-38-19, $2,434.17; 21322, interval no.: 52-43ab/42 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 43 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Unknown Trustee, Of The Sukhpal and Jasleen Khunkhun Family Trust, 215-942-43-42, $36,113.25; 21594737, interval no.: 42-37kl/32 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 37 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, Robert B. Paul and The Unrecorded Interest Of The Spouse Of Robert B. Paul, 215-947-37-32, $3,477.14; 21602, interval no.: 53-42i/41 and 53-42i/42 undivided interest: 1/312; 1/312 lot: 42 season: gold; Gold unit type: 1; 1 use period: annual ; annual, Lena Chang, 215-946-42-41 AND 215-946-42-42, $10,828.76; 21677, interval no.: 53-42j/10 and 53-42j/11 undivided interest: 1/312; 1/312 lot: 42 season: gold; Gold unit type: 1; 1 use period: annual ; annual, John J. Francis, Junior, 215-947-42-10 AND 215-947-42-11, $5,272.76; 21942, interval no.: 33-08j/49; 33-08j/48 undivided interest: 1/312; 1/312 lot: 08, 08 season: gold; Gold unit type: 1; 1 use period: annual ; annual, Scott Degraw, 215-817-08-48; 215-817-08-49, $5,003.34; 22442, interval no.: 21-19cd/14 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 19 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Steven A. Pierce, 215-813-19-14, $3,064.60; 22562, interval no.: 33-08ef/32 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 08 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, Ernest Bogen and Rita Bogen, 215-814-08-32, $3,227.14; 22843, interval no.: 21-18e/16 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 18 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Richard A. Schilling and Peggy A. Schilling, Trustees Of The Schilling Living Trust Dated January 30, 2008 and James J. Schilling, 215-814-18-16, $6,442.14; 22933, interval no.: 33-07ef/41 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 07 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Steven M. Perry and Joan D. Perry, Trustees Of The Perry Family Trust Udt Dated July 2, 1996, 215-814-07-41, $3,064.60; 23017, interval no.: 42-37ef/16 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 37 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, John Kent Mccarty and Jill E. Mccarty, 215-944-37-16, $3,227.14; 23228, interval no.: 22-151j/34 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 15 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, John J. O’connell, 215-818-15-34, $6,577.14; 23851, interval no.: 33-07j/6 and 33-07j/7 undivided interest: 1/312; 1/312 lot: 7 season: gold; Gold unit type: 1; 1 use period: annual ; annual, Brenda S. Black and Blake H. Adams, 215-817-07-07 AND 215-817-07-06, $5,522.16; 23883, interval no.: 21-18gh/18 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 18 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, 77 Broad Street, Llc, A California Limited Liability Company, Kurt Hamilton As Authorized Representative, 215-815-18-18, $3,064.60; 23948, interval no.: 31-09ab/29 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 9 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, Allwyn W. Pirtle, Trustee Of The A. W. and Claire Pirtle Revocable Living Trust Dated January 18, 2000, and Any Amendments Thereto, 215-812-09-29, $3,227.14; 24364, interval no.: 42-40ij/46 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 40 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Chelsea Nguyen, 215-946-40-46, $3,064.60; 2447, interval no.: 22-15ef/46; 22-15ef/47 undivided interest: 1/312; 1/312 lot: 15, 15 season: gold; Gold unit type: 2; 2 use period: annual ; annual, Felicia D. Henderson, 215-814-15-46 AND 215-814-15-47, $5,994.20; 24512, interval no.: 43-35j/32 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 35 season: Platinum unit type: 1 use period: annual, John J. Francis, Jr., 215-947-35-32, $2,568.88; 24523, interval no.: 11-20ef/07 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 20 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, 2beez Superannuation Pty Ltd, As Trustee For The 2beez Superannuation Fund Dated July 23, 2014, 215-814-20-07, $3,064.60; 24524, interval no.: 22-15cd/23 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 15 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, 2beez Superannuation Pty Ltd, As Trustee For The 2beez Superannuation Fund Dated July 23, 2014, 215-813-15-23, $2,929.60; 24525, interval no.: 31-09ab/48 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 9 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, 2beez Superannuation Pty Ltd, As Trustee For The 2beez Superannuation Fund Dated July 23, 2014, 215-812-09-48, $2,929.60; 24526, interval no.: 43-35ab/22 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 35 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, 2beez Superannuation Pty Ltd, As Trustee For The 2beez Superannuation Fund Dated July 23, 2014, 215-942-35-22, $2,929.60; 24527, interval no.: 31-13cd/06 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 13 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, 2beez Superannuation Pty Ltd, As Trustee For The 2beez Superannuation Fund Dated July 23, 2014, 215-813-13-06, $2,929.60; 24528, interval no.: 34-06ab/18 undivided interest: 1/104 lot: 6 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, 2beez Superannuation Pty Ltd, As Trustee For The 2beez Superannuation Fund Dated July 23, 2014, 215-812-06-18, $2,929.60; 24546, interval no.: 21-18cd/31 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 18 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, James V. Beaman, 215-813-18-31, $6,577.14; 24548, interval no.: 31-09gh/33 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 9 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, James V. Beaman, 215-815-09-33, $6,442.14; 24549, interval no.: 43-35gh/45 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 35 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, James V. Beaman, 215-945-35-45, $6,442.14; 24597, interval no.: 22-15ab/10 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 15 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, James V. Beaman, 215-812-15-10, $6,442.14; 24624, interval no.: 31-12ab/09; 31-10cd/24 undivided interest: 1/208; 1/208 lot: 12, 10 season: gold; Platinum unit type: 2; 2 use period: annual ; annual, Icon Design Realty, Llc, A Missouri Limited Liability Company, 215-812-12-09, 215-813-10-24, $5,994.20; 24689, interval no.: 42-37cd/06; 42-37cd/07 undivided interest: 1/312; 1/312 lot: 37, 37 season: gold; Gold unit type: 2; 2 use period: annual ; annual, 2beez Superannuation Pty Ltd, As Trustee Of The 2beez Superannuation Fund Dated July 23, 2014, 215-943-37-06, 215-943-37-07, $5,859.20; 24767, interval no.: 42-36kl/02 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 36 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Woven Holdings, Llc, A California Limited Liability Company, 215-947-36-02, $3,227.14; 24803, interval no.: 23-16ef/29 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 16 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, James V. Beaman and The Unrecorded Interest Of The Spouse Of Lynne D. Pedersen, Formerly Known As Lynne D. Budd, 215-814-16-06, $6,442.14; 2493, interval no.: 22-15gh/45 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 15 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Elaine K. Cotler, 215-815-15-45, $3,064.60; 25300, interval no.: 31-12gh/19 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 12 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Vitaly Rindner and Allison Leviton, 215-815-12-19, $3,227.14; 25440, interval no.: 23-16ab/08 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 16 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Vitaly Rindner and Allison Leviton, 215-812-16-08, $3,092.14; 2659, interval no.: 22-15ef/18 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 15 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Richard Levinsky, 215-814-15-18, $6,577.14; 2982, interval no.: 22-15gh/08 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 15 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Jeffrey L. Prettyman and Suzette L. Prettyman, 215-815-15-08, $3,064.60; 3040 GX, interval no.: 11-21ef/02*x undivided interest: 1/416 lot: 21 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: odd year biennial, Gary J. Jonke and Janice Jonke, 215-814-21-54, $1,694.08; 4573, interval no.: 22-15cd/07 undivided interest: 1/312 lot: 15 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Dorothy A. Seiple, As Trustee Of The Seiple Family Trust Udot Dated July 27, 1993, 215-813-15-07, $3,064.60; 5999 GX, interval no.: 21-19ef/20*x undivided interest: 1/416 lot: 19 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: odd year biennial, David L. Lysengen and Claudia M. Lysengen, Trustees Of The Lysengen Family Living Trust, 215-818-19-55, $3,540.08; 7423 P, interval no.: 21-19cd/27 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 19 season: Platinum unit type: 2 use period: annual, Judith J. Holt-Mccarthy, As Trustee Of The Judith J. Holt-Mccarthy Trust Udot Dated May 16, 1991, 215-813-19-27, $3,227.14; 7559 G, interval no.: 21-18gh/09 undivided interest: 1/208 lot: 18 season: Gold unit type: 2 use period: annual, Alexander H. Sears, As Trustee Of The Alexander H. Sears Trust Created By Agreement Dated June 2, 2014, As Amended and Restated On June 5, 2020, 215-815-18-09, $3,227.14. FSA15-HOA 07/11/2025, 07/18/2025, 07/25/2025 CN 30807

AMENDED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU000006N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Angela Jackson filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Angela Jackson change to proposed name: Angela Elizabeth Jackson. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: On August 29, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 07/15/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30870

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU036752N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Joanna Gebara filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Joanna Gebara change to proposed name: Jo Ann Rivas. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On August 29, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 07/14/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30864

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 372 W Aviation Rd Fallbrook Ca 92028 Auction Date: August 5, 2025 at 10:00am Antoinette Sibley Antoinette Sibley Maria Geiser Ulysses Dorantes The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. 7/18/25 CNS-3944483# CN 30853

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF EDWARD EUGENE GRAY aka EDWARD E. GRAY Case # 25PE001002C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Edward Eugene Gray aka Edward E. Gray. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Misty L. Cochran in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Stacy Baxter be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: July 31, 2025; Time: 1:45 PM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. SUPPLEMENT TO CLEAR PROBATE NOTES: Petitioner, Misty L. Cochran, is 48 years old and was the niece of the decedent. Her address is: 711 S. C Street Muskogee OK 74403 Attorney for Petitioner: Edward Terzian, Esq. THE INHERITANCE RECOVERY ATTORNEYS, LLP 301 N. Lake Ave. Ste 600 Pasadena CA 91101 Telephone: 818.579.2358 07/11, 07/18, 07/25/2025 CN 30818

NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MARC F. WINN AND THE MARC WINN LIVING TRUST DATED AUGUST 1, 2012 Marc F. Winn, of Encinitas, CA, died on 5/22/25 There is no Probate Estate and letters of administration have not been issued. Creditors of the deceased may file claims with the Successor Trustee Erin Winn/Herrick, by and through Estate Law Solutions 1583 Avenida De Los Lirios Encinitas Ca. 92024 within four (4) months of this publication. Thereafter, claims shall be barred and the Trust assets shall be assigned to designated beneficiaries 07/11, 07/18, 07/25/2025 CN 30817

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU032077N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Jacob Patrick Mersereau filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Jacob Patrick Mersereau change to proposed name: Jacob Patrick Berdan. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On August 1, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 06/18/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 07/04, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25/2025 CN 30791

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013552 Filed: Jul 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Estimating Solutions; B. Precision Large Loss Consultants. Located at: 2259 View St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Spinosi Phillips LLC, 2259 View St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Giovanna Spinosi Phillips, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30869

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013537 Filed: Jul 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Indian Ayuvedic Herbs. Located at: 3270 Avenida del Alba, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ramesh C. Jain, 3270 Avenida del Alba, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/15/2025 S/Ramesh C. Jain, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30868

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013104 Filed: Jul 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. West and Walters; B. West and Walters Tax and Wealth Management. Located at: 1241 Carlsbad Village Dr. #A, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. 77 Financial Group LLC, 1241 Carlsbad Village Dr. #A, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Brandon West, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30867

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013411 Filed: Jul 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lugash Law Center. Located at: 8144 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa CA 91942 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3211 Keats St., San Diego CA 92106. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. The Law Center Inc., 3211 Keats St., San Diego CA 92106. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Spencer Lugash, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30866

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012369 Filed: Jun 26, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Extra Snacks Projects. Located at: 12526 Montellano Terrace, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Samuel Zachary Engel, 12526 Montellano Terrace, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/29/2025 S/Samuel Zachary Engel, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30865

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012711 Filed: Jul 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Story Time Together. Located at: 7232 Sitio Arago, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. RST Labs LLC, 7232 Sitio Arago, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Alberto Aroeste, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30863

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013204 Filed: Jul 09, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lux Scalp Spa & Massage. Located at: 14 Creekside Dr. #103, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Joanne Tagayun, 14 Creekside Dr. #103, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/09/2025 S/Joanne Tagayun, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30856

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012296 Filed: Jun 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pure Blowout & Color Bar. Located at: 1031 S. Coast Hwy 101 #A102, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2411 Sentinel Ln., San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Blur LLC, 2411 Sentinel Ln., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/03/2025 S/Stephen Torres Jr, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30855

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012660 Filed: Jul 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Revived by Kim. Located at: 429 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1221 Alessandro Ln., Vista CA 92084. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kimberly Rose Starnes, 1221 Alesandro Ln., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Kimberly Rose Starnes, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30851

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013091 Filed: Jul 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nova Coast Media. Located at: 375 Camino de la Reina #336, San Diego CA 92108 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 375 Camino de la Reina, San Diego CA 92108. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rick Ryan Photography, 1308 Paseo Redondo, Burbank CA 91501. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Rick Ryan, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30850

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012290 Filed: Jun 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blur California; B. Blur. Located at: 1053 S. Coast Hwy 101 #7, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2411 Sentinel Ln., San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Blur LLC, 2411 Sentinel Ln., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/15/2022 S/Stephen Torres Jr, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01, 08/08/2025 CN 30849

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013008 Filed: Jul 07, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ElicitFlow. Located at: 4007 Alto St., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Shane Wesley Redela, 4007 Alto St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Shane Wesley Redela, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30847

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013063 Filed: Jul 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rockstar Rides. Located at: 1036 S. Santa Fe Ave., Vista Ca 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rockstar Rides, Inc., 1036 S. Santa Fe Ave., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2013 S/Wissam Nissan, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30846

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012661 Filed: Jul 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pro Builders Handyman. Located at: 37163 Santa Rosa Glen Dr., Murrieta CA 92562 Riverside. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Paul Dennis Babraitis, 37163 Santa Rosa Glen Dr., Murrieta CA 92562; 2. Jessica Vincent, 37163 Santa Rosa Glen Dr., Murrieta CA 92562. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Paul Dennis Babraitis, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30844

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012044 Filed: Jun 23, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Rental. Located at: 221 Via Pelicano, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 440 Pebble Shore Dr., Sneads Ferry NC 28460. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Hector Rolando Lopez, 440 Pebble Shore Dr., Sneads Ferry NC 28460; 2. Martha Alejandra Lopez, 440 Pebble Shore Dr., Sneads Ferry NC 28460. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/20/2025 S/Martha Alejandra Lopez, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30843

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012784 Filed: Jul 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kismet Skin. Located at: 429 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 317 Stage Coach Rd., Oceanside CA 92057. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kelly Elisabeth Richter, 317 Stage Coach Rd., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Kelly Elisabeth Richter, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30839

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012979 Filed: Jul 07, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Swan Employment Law. Located at: 600 W. Broadway #700, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Susan Marie Swan, 600 W. Broadway #700, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/01/2015 S/Susan Marie Swan, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30838

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012274 Filed: Jun 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nvr Strings Swimwear. Located at: 715 Almond Rd., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. William Bailey Burnett, 715 Almond Rd., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2002 S/William Bailey Burnett, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30837

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012505 Filed: Jun 30, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jennifer Glassford Designs. Located at: 4125 Isle Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jennifer Anne Glassford, 4215 Isle Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/10/2025 S/Jennifer Anne Glassford, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30836

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012590 Filed: Jun 30, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Plana Piedra Technologies. Located at: 9906 Fieldthorn St., San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christopher Ott, 9906 Fieldthorn St., San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Ott, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30835

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012818 Filed: Jul 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CM Electric. Located at: 1347 Bush St., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cristo Carrillo Mafara. 1347 Bush St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/23/2024 S/Cristo Carrillo Mafara, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30831

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012706 Filed: Jul 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Emerald Auto Service Center; B. Emerald Automotive Service Center; C. Emerald Auto Center; D. Emerald Auto Repair; E. Emerald Automotive Repair. Located at: 257 N. Emerald Dr. #A, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Emerald Automotive Center, Inc, 257 N. Emerald Dr. #A, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Niko Bosi, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30830

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012787 Filed: Jul 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. New Modern Design. Located at: 6969 Shoreline Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. SR Designs Inc., 6969 Shoreline Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2019 S/Steve Ragan, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30829

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012540 Filed: Jun 30, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TwinsKholovas. Located at: 519 Shadow Tree Dr., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Zuhro Kholova, 519 Shadow Tree Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2025 S/Zuhro Kholova, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30827

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012801 Filed: Jul 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Infernum Strength. Located at: 420 Lupine Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Anthony Cruz Feldmiller, 420 Lupine Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Anthony Cruz Feldmiller, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30826

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9011590 Filed: Jun 16, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Zetter’s Photo Booth. Located at: 8609 Eileen St., Spring Valley CA 91977 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 600 W. Broadway #700-100A, San Diego CA 92101. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Studio LT, LLC, 600 W. Broadway #700-100A, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/10/2025 S/Lizzette Tupas, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30821

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012653 Filed: Jul 01, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Attic Express; B. Attic & Crawl Express. Located at: 3607 North Way, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mark Paul Edwards, 3607 North Way, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Mark Edwards, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30820

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012634 Filed: Jul 01, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mercury Painting. Located at: 522 Calle Montecito #117, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Alberto Arturo Salazar, 522 Calle Montecito #117, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Alberto Arturo Salazar, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30819

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012626 Filed: Jul 01, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AlphaBet Kingdom Productions. Located at: 903 Alberta Ave., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christine L. Dorman, 903 Alberta Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Christine L. Dorman, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30814

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9011526 Filed: Jun 13, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Studio ID3. Located at: 523 Encinitas Blvd. #204, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. ID3 Inc., 635 Alex Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/09/2025 S/Denean R Scott, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30813

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012627 Filed: Jul 01, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Six Degrees Chocolates. Located at: 4035 Oceanside Blvd #A5, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Michael Charles Welch, 4035 Oceanside Blvd. #A5, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Welch, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30812

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012581 Filed: Jun 30, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Angelbluebook; B. Angelbluebooks. Located at: 607 Genter St., La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 7514 Girard Ave. PO Box 1206, La Jolla CA 92037. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Forrest James Lang, 607 Genter St., La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/26/2022 S/Forrest James Lang, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30811

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012580 Filed: Jun 30, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nothing but Hybrids. Located at: 7490 Opportunity Rd. #2210, San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jeffrey William James, 7490 Opportunity Rd. #2210, San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeffrey William James, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30809

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012220 Filed: Jun 24, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Del Mar Inn; B. Hotel Del Mar; C. Del Mar Inn Hotel; D. Best Western Premier Hotel Del Mar; E. Best Western Premier Del Mar; F. Café Del Mar; G. Hotel Del Mar Cafe. Located at: 720 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Del Mar Inn GP, LLC, 720 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2007 S/Glen Holloway, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30806

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012283 Filed: Jun 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. WetStone Wine Bar Solana Beach. Located at: 346 S. Cedros, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 8427 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa CA 91942. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Zed Hospitality, 8427 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa CA 91942. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jennifer Dermer, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25, 08/01/2025 CN 30805

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9011029 Filed: Jun 06, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside’s Finest; B. Supajen Promotions. Located at: 2413 Papyrus Ct., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Oceansides Finest LLC, 2413 Papyrus Ct., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/20/2025 S/Jennifer Kloosterman, 07/04, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25/2025 CN 30803

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012500 Filed: Jun 27, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Beach Treats. Located at: 514 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2413 Papyrus Ct., Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Oceansides Finest LLC, 2413 Papyrus Ct., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jennifer Kloosterman, 07/04, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25/2025 CN 30802

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012213 Filed: Jun 24, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ampra; B. Ampra.ai. Located at: 403 Glin Ct., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Brandt Growth Advisors LLC, 403 Glin Ct., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/22/2024 S/Julien Brandt, 07/04, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25/2025 CN 30801

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012483 Filed: Jun 27, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Heba Skincare. Located at: 7239 Paseo Plomo #303, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Zed Dihays, 7239 Paseo Plomo #303, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Zed Dihays, 07/04, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25/2025 CN 30793

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012470 Filed: Jun 27, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. My Growth Therapy. Located at: 120 Birmingham Dr., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3444 Filoli Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Julie Dahlhauser Gruber, 3444 Filoli Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/26/2025 S/Julie Dahlhauser Gruber, 07/04, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25/2025 CN 30792

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9011783 Filed: Jun 18, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Perfect Union. Located at: 909 Cardiff St., San Diego CA 92114 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1025 Joellis Way #150, Sacramento CA 95815. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sundial Collective San Diego LLC, 1025 Joellis Way #150, Sacramento CA 95815. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Thomas Sheridan, 07/04, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25/2025 CN 30789

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9011656 Filed: Jun 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nahama Law. Located at: 530 B St. #1550, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Law Office of Carree K. Nahama, Inc., 530 B St. #1550, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2020 S/Carree K. Nahama, 07/04, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25/2025 CN 30787

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012322 Filed: Jun 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Become Alive. Located at: 1237 N. Vulcan Ave. #D, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kathryn Connell, 1237 N. Vulcan Ave. #D, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kathryn Connell, 07/04, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25/2025 CN 30786

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012263 Filed: Jun 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coast Business Services. Located at: 4781 Edinburgh Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Vicki A Countreman, 4781 Edinburgh Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2025 S/Vicki Countreman, 07/04, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25/2025 CN 30777

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012307 Filed: Jun 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AC Plumbing Construction; B. AC Plumbing Construction Inc. Located at: 2244 Faraday Ave. #U-163, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. AC Plumbing Construction Inc., 2244 Faraday Ave. #U-163, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2022 S/Armon Carter, 07/04, 07/11, 07/18, 07/25/2025 CN 30776

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9011962 Filed: Jun 23, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CH Editions DBA Chipper Hatter Fine Art. Located at: 4085 Sunnyhill Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Chipper Ross Hatter, 4085 Sunnyhill Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/07/205 S/Chipper Ross Hatter, 06/27, 07/04, 07/11, 07/18/2025 CN 30768

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012039 Filed: Jun 23, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Koakai Brewing Co & Kyoto Market. Located at: 559 Greenbrier Dr. #B, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Koakai Gumi LLC, 3593 Roosevelt St #100, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2024 S/Tomomi Aubuchon, 06/27, 07/04, 07/11, 07/18/2025 CN 30767

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9011979 Filed: Jun 23, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Barnett Appraisals. Located at: 7117 Mimosa Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sean Richard Barnett, 7117 Mimosa Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2025 S/Sean Barnett, 06/27, 07/04, 07/11, 07/18/2025 CN 30766

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9011407 Filed: Jun 12, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Heba Skincare. Located at: 7239 Paseo Plomo, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dihays Dihays, 7239 Paseo Plomo #303, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/12/2025 S/Dihays Dihays, 06/27, 07/04, 07/11, 07/18/2025 CN 30765

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9010930 Filed: Jun 05, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Divine Society; B. The Divine Society Collective. Located at: 8301 Mission Gorge Rd. #190, Santee CA 92071 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Brianna Bautista, 8301 Mission Gorge Rd. #190, Santee CA 92071. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/26/2024 S/Brianna Bautista, 06/27, 07/04, 07/11, 07/18/2025 CN 30763

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9011741 Filed: Jun 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Top’s One Hour Cleaners. Located at: 267 N. El Camino Real #F, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Taewoo Kim, 267 N. El Camino Real #F, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Hyungsin Sim, 267 N. El Camino Real #F, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/19/2020 S/Taewoo Kim, 06/27, 07/04, 07/11, 07/18/2025 CN 30761

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9011797 Filed: Jun 18, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Meredith Kaye. Located at: 1010 E. Bobier Dr. #128, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Melissa Kay Dailey, 1010 E. Bobier Driver #128, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/12/2025 S/Melissa Kay Dailey, 06/27, 07/04, 07/11, 07/18/2025 CN 30757

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9011847 Filed: Jun 18, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sonic AV. Located at: 6023 Horton Dr., La Mesa CA 91942 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sonic AV, 6023 Horton Dr., La Mesa CA 91942. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/30/2025 S/Davin Gaidano, 06/27, 07/04, 07/11, 07/18/2025 CN 30756

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9011600 Filed: Jun 16, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wheelers Pizza. Located at: 157 Countrywood Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Wheelers Pizza, 157 Countrywood Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Timothy Wheeler, 06/27, 07/04, 07/11, 07/18/2025 CN 30753

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9011676 Filed: Jun 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North Coast Electrical Contracting. Located at: 35403 Asturian Way, Fallbrook CA 92028 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. North Coast Electrical Contracting, 35403 Asturian Way Fallbrook, Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Zachary James Healey, 06/27, 07/04, 07/11, 07/18/2025 CN 30748