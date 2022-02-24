Face of Internal Medicine: Dr. Paul Lizotte, Seaside Medical Group

Dr. Paul Lizotte, who was born in Oceanside, brings his passion for excellence to Seaside Medical Group of Tri-City, a primary care facility in North County where he specializes in osteopathic medicine, imaging and radiology.

Additionally, he has trained in cardiovascular imaging, coronary C.T. angiography, cardiac MRI imaging, and musculoskeletal evaluation of sports injuries.

As a diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine and the American Board of Radiology, he brings 30 years of medical experience, in both private practice and the military, to his role.

Dr. Lizotte is the first physician at Seaside Medical Group of Tri-City, which opened its doors in late 2021. He notes that the support team around him at Tri-City is the best he has had in 20 years. “Through our affiliation with Tri-City, we’ve been able to find the talented staff that makes our practice successful,” said Dr. Lizotte. “There is a dedication that I have not quite seen in other practices, and Tri-City has helped make this possible.”

Since opening his practice, one of his patients wanted to do something special to welcome him by donating beautiful art to hang on the walls. Dr. Lizotte notes, “It really choked me up. Patients will tell you how much they appreciate your care, but it’s a whole new level when they drive down and shower you with gifts of artwork!”

Dr. Lizotte abides by the wise words of Sir William Osler, one of the four founding professors of John Hopkins Hospital: “The good physician treats the disease; the great physician treats the patient who has the disease.” He is committed to actively listening to his patients and providing comprehensive care tailored to their individual needs and wellbeing.

Dr. Lizotte takes the time to wel¬come patients in, establishing and upholding a relationship where they feel comfortable speaking up about their needs. “If you listen, the patient will tell you what’s wrong the majority of the time,” said Dr. Lizotte. “That’s what is missing these days. I like them to feel like family and do my best to get them where they can feel that way.”

Seaside Medical Group of Tri-City is located at 115 N. El Camino Real, Suite A, Oceanside, CA 92058. Call them at 760.330.5055.

