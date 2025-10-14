Escondido distracted-driving crackdown nets 92 citations

ESCONDIDO — Nearly 100 motorists took home citations today courtesy of a crackdown on distracted driving in Escondido.

Of the 92 tickets handed out by officers over the day in the northern San Diego County city, 48 were for violations involving cellphone use while driving, according to the Escondido Police Department. Other cited infractions included speeding and failing to heed signs and signals, the agency reported.

“Despite repeated efforts to warn drivers about the hands-free cellphone law, some drivers continue to use their phones (manually) while operating a vehicle,” EPD Chief Ken Plunkett said. “Our ultimate goal is to change behaviors (in order to) help make our roads safer.”

State law prohibits motorists from using electronic devices by hand for any purpose, including talking, texting or accessing an application.

Funding for Friday’s operation was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.