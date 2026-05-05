Enrich your student’s summer with learning that fits your life

At Fusion Academy Solana Beach, students can catch up, get ahead, or explore something new through completely personalized 1 to 1 and small group options designed around their individual goals.

As the original Fusion campus, Fusion Solana Beach has been reimagining education since the 1980s — long before personalized learning became a buzzword.

Our model blends academic rigor with flexibility, allowing students to earn course credit, receive tutoring in any subject, focus on remediation or enrichment, or preview fall material in a way that works for them.

Summer at Fusion looks different by design. Each class or tutoring session pairs one student with one teacher, which means schedules are fully customizable.

Families can plan learning around vacations, camps, sports, and summer travel — without the stress of rigid calendars or missed opportunities.

Sessions can happen in person, virtually, or through a hybrid format.

Whether your student needs focused academic support or wants to build confidence and momentum heading into the fall, Fusion meets them exactly where they are.

Learning here feels supportive, encouraging, and personal — helping students stay engaged while still enjoying everything summer has to offer.

At Fusion Academy Solana Beach, summer learning is flexible, intentional, and built entirely around your student — and your family.