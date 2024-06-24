Mold your student into competitive college material

ACE Tutoring builds confidence and molds students into competitive college material! A premier provider of supplemental education, ACE Tutoring has supported students in North County San Diego since 2004. By integrating traditional face-to-face individualized tutoring with cutting-edge educational technology, ACE systems can ensure that students master all essential foundational skills, encompassing reading, writing, and mathematics.

Beyond basic homework assistance, students benefit from comprehensive support in a wide range of programs including Foundational Skills, Classroom Support (through Honors & AP levels), Study & Organization Skills, ACT & SAT Prep., and more! Students embark on their journey to academic achievement by undergoing skills assessments, engaging in goal-oriented discussions with the program director, and enrolling in tailored programs designed to pave the way for academic success.

Two of our local ACE Tutoring operations are owned by Steve and Anh Eggers. Twenty years ago, they opened their first center in San Marcos followed with their second center in Carlsbad in 2017. This couple brings a wealth of experience to help our area’s students. The Eggerses are astute observers of educational trends. They aim to debunk the misconception that tutoring is solely for remedial purposes. In today’s competitive landscape, tutoring is both a privilege and a necessity for students striving for academic excellence or maintaining high performance levels. As parents themselves, they advocate for a balanced approach to education, where students can enjoy personal lives alongside their academic pursuits. Their holistic approach to supplemental education emphasizes the strong relationships tutors build with students, fostering a nurturing environment where academic skills flourish.

As educators as well as parents, the Eggerses believe that learning is a lifetime pursuit. Their learning centers support students year-round including the summer. ACE summer programs strengthen foundational skills, boost study & organization skills, and prepare students for the next school year with Math & Science Bridge Courses. Without the pressures of class work and other school priorities, summer is the ideal season for incoming 11th and 12th graders to prepare for their SAT-ACT exams.

Over the years the Eggerses have many success stories and have enriched lives through their programs. Though proud of every student’s accomplishments, the Eggerses recall an especially gratifying success story of one of their clients.

“My son has attended ACE Tutoring all 4 years of High School and achieved a 3.9 overall GPA. This is quite an accomplishment for a student with dyslexia. This program has taken the anxiety and worry concerning his academics off my shoulders. The time at ACE Tutoring has given him great time management tools, sometimes just completing assignments and other sessions getting very structured test preparation, allowed my son to enjoy High School and excel academically. He has been accepted to his first choice University and will be studying Aerospace Engineering at SDSU in the fall. Thank you, ACE tutoring, for all the classroom and SAT/ACT support you have given him allowing him to excel and secure a rewarding academic pathway,” their client went on to say.

The programs offered at ACE Tutoring have something for everyone. They offer opportunities for students from kindergarten through 12th grade and they feature tutors who specialize in various subjects and age groups.

Their Poinsettia Village location can be found at 7040 Avenida Encinas St. 101 Carlsbad, CA 92011. Give them a call to schedule an appointment to ensure success for the student in your life at (760) 814-2223 or visit their web site at www.acetutoring.com.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/AceTutoringCA

Instagram: www.instagram.com/acetutoring.